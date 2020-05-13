Largo man, 93, offering Sweet deal by donating stimulus check to needy

LARGO — When Virgil Sweet opened his bank account a couple of weeks ago and saw a deposit of $1,200, he immediately knew what he wanted to do with it.
“When I saw the check in our account, I decided to give it to someone in dire need,” Sweet said.
The Internal Revenue Service is sending the economic stimulus payments to individuals who make up to $75,000 a year and couples who make up to $150,000 as a means to ease the financial burden most Americans have borne due to the outbreak of COVID-19, a highly infectious respiratory disease that has killed almost 90,000 people in the United States and has left millions unemployed.
The 93-year-old former basketball coach, who lives in Largo with his companion Helen, describes his life as comfortable. The couple live off of Sweet’s teacher’s pension and social security each month, which he said was more than enough for them.
“We have everything we need,” he said.
Knowing that others throughout the county were not as lucky as he, Sweet decided to donate his payment to someone who would benefit from it.
Sweet is asking that anyone interested in receiving the money write him a letter explaining how they would benefit from the funds and for what they intend to use the cash.
“Every time I pick up the newspapers, I read stories about people who have lost their jobs and are in need of a livelihood,” Sweet said. “Some many have lost their jobs. Maybe this can help, even a little bit.”
Sweet said he will accept letters until Friday, May 22, at which point he will announce a winner.
“I’ll give them 12 $100 dollar bills,” he said.
Sweet said he hopes that his efforts will start a chain reaction throughout the community and wishes that others who do not need their stimulus checks will follow his lead and donate it to those in more need.
Those interested in donating are welcome to write him as well, he said, promising to forward any letters he receives to them so that they, too, find someone to help.
“I’d like to speak to both the needy and those who don’t need it,” Sweet said.
If interested, Sweet asks that you send your letter to his residence at 10216 Seminole Island Drive, Largo, 33773.