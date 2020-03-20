All Pinellas County Tax Collector offices and Elections offices are closed until further notice. The Clerk of the Court remains open.
Residents needing the tax collector are strongly urged to utilize the online services available at, www.taxcollect.com. Assistance is also available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at 727-464-7777. Customers also have the option to handle transactions through the mail.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are closing our doors to the public. We are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety of both our customers and our employees," said Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas in a press release sent out March 19. "Services on our website, www.taxcollect.com, are available 24/7 and we are prepared to assist customers over the phone as well. At this time, everyone's health and safety are paramount."
Driver Licenses and State ID Cards set to expire will be granted an extension under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, an emergency order has been executed by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. All Florida driver licenses and identification cards set to expire in the next 30 days will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date. This executive order does not remove any stops or holds on a driver license.
Updates will be posted at www.taxcollect.com and on Facebook (@PinellasTC).
Elections offices
Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections’ Offices closed to public and began limiting operations at 5 p.m. March 19.
Public meetings required to complete the 2020 presidential preference primary and municipal elections will still be held at Election Service Center, 13001 Starkey Road, Largo, including the one on March 20, and one scheduled on Friday, March 27, 10 a.m.
Pinellas County residents can register to vote, update their voter registration information or sign up to receive mail ballots online at VotePinellas.com.
Candidates or those interested in running for office can call 727-464-4987 for assistance.