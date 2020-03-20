Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a new executive order March 20 that says all restaurants and food establishments in the state must stop serving food and alcohol on their premises.
They can still operate their kitchens and provide delivery and take-out services.
The order lifts the restriction that prevents food service establishments from selling package sales or alcohol for delivery, take-out or consumption off-premises. Alcohol sales that go with food for pick up or delivery will be allowed. An ID is required for orders with alcohol.
Only employees, janitorial personnel, contractors and delivery personnel will be allowed on premises.
Gyms and fitness centers closed
The executive order also requires that gymnasiums and fitness centers close. The State Surgeon General advises that those establishments attract gatherings of 10 or more and are susceptible to spreading COVID-19.
The order does not apply to gyms or fitness centers which are an amenity of a hotel, residential building, fire or police station, or single-occupant office building that does not have the capacity for more than 10.