Pinellas is one of two counties to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization Dec. 11 that allows the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to be distributed in the United States to individuals age 16 and older.
Earlier that Friday, Florida Department of Health announced that Broward and Pinellas counties would be two of the first counties in the state to receive the vaccine. It will be distributed to residents of skilled nursing facilities and those who provide their care.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention included long-term care facility residents and health care personnel in its recommendations for Phase 1 distribution and both groups are part of the state’s plan.
“The arrival of the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Pinellas gives us another way to protect the most vulnerable Pinellas residents and health-care workers who have been hard hit by the pandemic as well as those that provide their care,” Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, said in a press release. “We are honored to be one of the first two Florida counties to begin the vaccination effort in the state.”
DOH will split about 21,450 doses of the vaccine between Pinellas and Broward counties. Pinellas County expects to get about 10,500 doses.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a Dec. 10 press conference that the state’s top priority would be residents of long-term care facilities.
“They are at the greatest risk and this medicine could have a positive impact on them, not just protecting them from COVID, but allowing them to return to a more normal life,” he said.
Residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by healthcare workers in high-risk and high-contact environments. Next on the priority list are residents age 65 and older, along with those who have significant comorbidities, which makes them high-risk for complications of COVID-19.
Few details are available about how the 179,400 doses allocated to Florida will be distributed. Hospitals are expected to receive 97,500 doses to high-contact and high-exposure health care personnel. Another 60,450 is going to CVS and Walgreens, which are under contract to administer the vaccine at long-term care facilities. Lastly, DOH will receive 21,450 doses.
The governor said strike teams from DOH, Florida Division of Emergency Management and the Florida National Guard will go into long-term care facilities in areas with the highest concentrations of those facilities. Dubbed, “Operation Warp Speed,” those efforts will supplement the work to be done by CVS and Walgreens.
According to a press release from FDA, Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, three weeks apart.
The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever. More people experienced these side effects after the second dose than after the first dose, so it is important for vaccination providers and recipients to expect that there may be some side effects after either dose, but even more so after the second dose.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.