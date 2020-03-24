45 cases of coronavirus confirmed in Pinellas County

Pinellas County has 45 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health’s report released at 11 a.m. March 24, an increase of four from the number released Monday night.
Forty-one are Florida residents and four are non-residents. Thirteen are hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in Pinellas.
Twenty-eight of the county’s cases are in men and 17 are in women. Thirty-three are travel-related and 11 are not travel-related. One is unknown. Ages range from 21-83. The average age is 54.
DOH provided the city of residence for 41 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday morning. Nine are St. Petersburg residents, nine are from Clearwater, eight from Largo, three from Seminole, three from Tarpon Springs, two each from Gulfport and Dunedin and one each from Belleair, Clearwater Beach, Palm Harbor, Indian Rocks Beach and Pinellas Park.
The first two cases in Pinellas were diagnosed on March 11.
The DOH reports that 682 had been tested in Pinellas as of Tuesday morning. Forty-five were positive and 598 were negative. Results were pending for 39. DOH reports that 682 are under surveillance.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 1,330 compared to 1,147 reported on Monday night. Another 82 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 1,412, up from 1,227 reported at 6 p.m. Monday.
The number of deaths in Florida remains at 18.
DOH reported that 15,547 had been tested statewide and results are pending for 1,008. As of Tuesday morning, 1,249 were being monitored.
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 46,485 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 591 deaths compared to 42,817 cases in the U.S. with 579 deaths reported on Monday night. The dashboard shows the number of global cases at 395,647 with 17,241 deaths compared to 374,921 with 16,411 reported last night.
For more information, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to update information about city of residence.