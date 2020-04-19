It was a glimmer of good news in the fight against the coronavirus in Pinellas County Sunday night. Florida Department of Health reported only one new COVID-19 case and no new deaths.
The county’s case count is up to 592 — five more than the number reported on Saturday night.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 26,314 with 774 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 55,533 with 40,461 deaths. Globally, nearly 2.4 million cases have been reported with 164,938 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 551 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were split 49% for men and 51% for women. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
DOH reported that 79% of the cases were white, 13% were black, 6% were other and 2% were unknown. According to ethnicity report, 87% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 4% were unknown.
DOH reported that 123 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. About 20% of all cases have been hospitalized, and 73% of those hospitalized were white, 19% black, 5% other and 3% unknown. DOH says 5% were Hispanic.
Local hospitals reported almost 46% available bed capacity on Sunday night with nearly 38% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Sunday night, 10,457 people had been tested in Pinellas with 9,811 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 45. DOH said 5.7% of test results were coming back as positive.
More than 150 cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 547 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday night. St. Petersburg has the most with 162 cases, 102 are Clearwater residents, 72 from Largo, 69 from Seminole, 35 from Palm Harbor, 27 from Tarpon Springs, 18 from Dunedin, 16 from Pinellas Park, eight each from Clearwater Beach and Safety, seven from Oldsmar, four from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Kenneth City, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
DOH reported 104 cases in residents or staff at long-term care facilities Sunday night, which was four less than the number reported this morning. At least one case has been reported at 21 facilities, four fewer facilities than what DOH reported on Sunday morning. Several cases are from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
The county’s death count remains at 16. According to a summary released by DOH on Saturday night, 15 of the dead were white and one was Hispanic.
Three deaths have been confirmed this week. DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to coronavirus.
Two deaths were reported on Friday. According to DOH, one was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 17-24. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 26,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 25,598 on Sunday night. Another 716 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 26,314 — 318 more than the number reported this morning and 822 more than what DOH reported Saturday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 774, which is 10 more than the number reported this morning and 26 more than what DOH reported on Saturday night. DOH reports that 3,813 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported that 262,494 had been tested statewide with 234,410 testing negative. DOH says 10% of tests results have been positive.
Of the 26,314 statewide cases, 1,590 were travel-related, 7,029 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,316 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 15,663 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 755,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 755,533 with 40,461 deaths compared 735,366 with 39,095 deaths reported at noon. The number of global cases increased to 2,394,291 with 164,938 deaths compared to 2,356,475 with 162,070 deaths at noon.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: Information on this report is subject to change.