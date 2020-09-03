Pinellas County Schools announced Thursday that four students tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and that students in 14 classrooms and one bus have been quarantined.
According to the school district, there were no positive cases reported on Sept. 1.
This brings the total number of students who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 14, with the number of classrooms with students quarantined reaching 40. Sixteen staff members also have tested positive.
Today was the first day the district announced bus quarantines.
The schools identified today each had one student test positive:
• Largo High School (students from five classrooms and one bus quarantined)
• St. Petersburg High School (students from seven classrooms quarantined)
• James B. Sanderlin (students from one classroom quarantined)
• Sutherland Elementary School (students from one classroom quarantined)
Since Aug. 24, and as of today, the following schools or facilities have students or employees who have tested positive:
• Bardmoor Elementary School
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Boca Ciega High School
• Carwise Middle School
• Clearwater High School
• Clearwater Intermediate School
• Fuguitt Elementary
• James B. Sanderlin PK-8 School
• Largo High School
• Northeast High School
• Osceola Middle School
• Ozona Elementary School
• St. Petersburg High School
• Pinellas Academy of Math and Science
• Pinellas Park Elementary School
• Pinellas Park High School
• Shore Acres Elementary School
• Sutherland Elementary School
• Walter Pownall Service Center