When St. Petersburg couple Lauren Davenport and her husband, Daniel Fernandez, headed into the Sahara Desert for a Moroccan camping trip last month, they didn’t expect to get stranded in Africa. But when they reemerged from their tour, the world was a different place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re usually having an adventure, but this one (was) a bit more extreme,” Davenport said.
The couple initially traveled to Spain on Feb. 29 to celebrate Fernandez’s father’s 70th birthday, spending time in Barcelona and Madrid. When his father returned to the United States March 12, travel restrictions because of the coronavirus weren’t widespread, though news of the virus was starting to increase, Davenport said. “Italy hadn’t happened yet.”
Later that day, Davenport and Fernandez decided to continue with their plans to travel to Morocco after learning that any travel bans to or from the United States related to foreign nationals only.
Not long after arriving in Morocco, they headed into the Sahara Desert for a guided camping trip and when they returned to Marrakesh on March 17, they learned they wouldn’t be able to return home to the United Sates, as the Moroccan government had suspended all travel.
They were “disconnected” for more than 10 hours and didn’t know what was going on in the world, Davenport said. After their trip, their phones blew up and they learned they were “cut off from air, sea and land travel. It was the shock of the century. We never dreamed when we left for the desert, we would get stuck here.”
Fernandez said that while they were camping “it was like a domino effect. One country closed, then another country closed, then another country closed.”
Initially, their outlook was bleak. The U.S. embassy didn’t offer much information other than suggesting they sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program. Otherwise, no help was offered, including how they might be able to get home, within the first 72 hours.
“The U.S. embassy was not giving us much information,” Davenport said.
She and her husband have been “nomads” since January 2019, working from wherever they happen to be. So, when they couldn’t get home right away last month, their biggest concerns weren’t about themselves.
“We (were) really blessed. We (had) a roof over our head. We (had) food to eat,” Davenport said.
Fernandez said, “We work remotely. We are financially stable. We have no kids or commitments at home.”
The stories they heard from other Americans trapped in Morocco were “heartbreaking,” she added. Some had been kicked out of their hotels. Others were running low on funds. And others were elderly or in high-risk health situations in need of medical care.
“At least we knew we were safe,” Davenport said.
They made the most of their time in Morocco, staying in a small, boutique hotel with only five rooms. They self-quarantined after their camping trip and learning how widespread the virus was. Hotel staff helped them obtain groceries and other necessities.
“The people of Morocco are the most wonderful people on the planet,” she said.
They took to the internet to share their stories and to advocate for others stranded in Morocco, asking for flights for the most at-risk individuals.
Eventually, U.S. officials were able to help them, and others, take a March 20 flight from Marrakesh to London via British Airways.
In a March 21 Facebook post, Davenport wrote, “To the congressmen, senators, other government officials and media outlets who tirelessly works to pressure the State Department to send rescue flights to Morocco and get us home, we are eternally grateful.”