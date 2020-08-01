Florida Department of Health reported 248 more COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Aug. 1, bringing the count to 16,604. Five more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 437.
Since July 27, 1,457 new cases and 64 deaths have been reported. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths — the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 16,488 residents and 116 non-residents. More cases were in females, 8,856 (54%), to 7,625 in males. Gender was unknown for seven. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 42. Seventeen percent were Black and 10% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 480,028 with 7,022 deaths on Saturday. Cases in the United States totaled 4,566,275 with 153,391 deaths. Globally, more than 17.6 million cases have been reported with 680,165 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23. From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on Aug. 1 that 1,538 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, including 1,517 residents (39 more than Friday) and 21 non-residents. About 9% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (665 of 2,906) on Saturday, compared to 19% capacity (545 of 2,881) on Friday, 18% in (514 of 2,863) on Thursday, 18.4% capacity (529 of 2,868) on Wednesday, 19.6% capacity (573 of 2,930) on Tuesday, 17.7% capacity (514 of 2,906) on Monday and 19.2% (545 of 2,834) on Sunday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. July 31, 376 regular beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient, 81 were in ICU with 41 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 20% (58 of 293), compared to 14% (42 of 295) on Friday, 12% (33 of 297) on Thursday, 12.7% (38 of 300) on Wednesday, 17% (43 of 305) on Tuesday, 15% (46 of 303) on Monday and 17% (50 of 294) on Sunday.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds, Mease Countryside, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Morton Plant had 21, Bayfront Health had 12, St. Anthony’s had eight, Largo Medical Center had seven, Kindred Hospital had four, Mease Dunedin had three, AdventHealth North Pinellas had two and Palms of Pasadena had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Bayfront Health had 11, Morton Plant had seven, Largo Medical Center had five, Mease Dunedin, Kindred Hospital and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had four, Palms of Pasadena had three, and St. Anthony’s and Mease Countryside each had two.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity on Thursday, AdventHealth North Pinellas, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Four hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Wednesday. St. Petersburg General Hospital reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Tuesday.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 161,653 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 31 with an average rate of positive results at 10.2%, the same as on July 30, but up from 10% on July 29, 28, 27, 26, 25 and 24, 9.9% on July 23, 22 and 21, 9.8% on July 20 and 9.7% on July 19 and July 18. Results were pending for 23 and 129 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 7.9% of 2,981 tests on July 31 were positive, 7.7% of 2,926 tests on July 30, 8.3% of 3,541 on July 29, 8.2% of 2,922 on July 28, 7.3% of 2,758 on July 27, 5.9% of 3,182 on July 26, 4.9% of 3,175 on July 25, 5.7% of 4,478 on July 24, 7.7% of 4,381 on July 23, 8.4% of 2,021 on July 22, 6.2% of 4,064 on July 21 were positive, 8.4% of 2,460 tests on July 20, 8.1% of 2,771 on July 19 and 8.1% of 5,376 on July 18.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH also reported that as of July 31, 1,130 of 8,865 tests on those younger than age 18 had been positive, or 12.7%.
State-supported testing sites, including the one at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg closed at 7 p.m. July 30 due to the threat from Hurricane Isaias. The site reopened on Saturday, Aug. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday. St. Petersburg has the most with 6,929 cases, 3,195 are Clearwater residents, 1,680 from Largo, 926 from Palm Harbor, 864 from Pinellas Park, 791 from Seminole, 492 from Tarpon Springs, 412 from Dunedin, 284 from Oldsmar, 213 from Safety Harbor, 124 from Clearwater Beach, 105 from Gulfport, 76 from Kenneth City, 54 from Indian Rocks Beach, 52 from South Pasadena, 29 from Madeira Beach, 24 from Belleair, 21 from Belleair Beach, 17 from Crystal Beach, 11 from Bay Pines, nine from Tierra Verde, North Redington Beach and Treasure Island, eight from St. Pete Beach, three from Belleair Bluffs and Ozona, two from Lealman, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 99 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,339 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 14% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 111 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 31 with 1,088 cases in residents and 460 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 134 were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 89 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 86 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 84 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 83 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 79 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 78 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 47 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 46 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 40 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 38 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 36 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 34 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 33 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 27 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 26 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 22 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg and Pinellas Point Nursing & Rehab Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 20.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 296 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of the deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 604 deaths, or 20%, and Palm Beach County is No. 3 with 335 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH released July 25, 27 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 20 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 15 by Jacaranda Manor and Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village and Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 10 by Boca Ciega Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services and Walton Place; seven by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; and five by Patrick Manor.
In addition, four deaths were reported by Grand Villa of Largo, North Rehabilitation Center and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center. Three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Regal Palms, Palm Garden of Largo, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Carrington Place of St. Pete and Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg.
Two deaths were reported by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Royal Oaks Manor, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Westminster Suncoast, West Bay of Tampa and Sunset Point.
One death was reported by Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Union House in Clearwater, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Grand Villa of Dunedin, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, County Inn in Pinellas Park and Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center.
COVID-19 deaths reported this week
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed the deaths of six, including two women, age 93 and 89; and four men, age 88, 85, 63 and 57. The death toll rose to 437.
DOH reported on July 31 that 14 had died due to COVID-19, including eight women, age 91, 87, 86, 85, 84, 81, 65 and 59; and six men, age 88, 84, 77, 67, 54 and 48. The death toll rose to 432.
The District Six Medical Examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on July 31 including 15 from residents of long-term care facilities. Two died on July 17 from Jacaranda Manor, including a 69-year-old man who was under hospice care and a 78-year-old woman. Two were women from Bon Secours Maria Manor: a 97-year-old who died July 17 and a 92-year-old who died on July 18.
A 68-year-old man died July 15 from Walton Place Nursing home in Tarpon Springs, and three died on July 16: a 73-year-old woman from Dolphin View Nursing Center, a 93-year-old woman from North Rehabilitation Center and a 103-year-old woman from Carrington Place.
Five died on July 17, including a 93-year-old woman from Siesta Manor, an 83-year-old woman from Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, a 69-year-old man from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Largo, an 80-year-old man from Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo and a 79-year-old woman from Royal Oaks Manor.
The last two from long-term care facilities died July 18: a 73-year-old man from The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay and a 75-year-old man from West Bay Rehabilitation Center.
Two died at home July 16 under hospice care: a 90-year-old man who had a private caregiver that had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the man’s positive test and a 92-year-old man.
Five died July 17 who had gone to the hospital from their home: an 89-year-old man, an 86-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman who was found unresponsive at her home by her landlord.
Three died on July 18 that had gone to the hospital from their home: an 80-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, who weighed 450 pounds. He died in the emergency department at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he went due to difficulty breathing, chest pain and “massive bilateral pulmonary emboli.” The last report was on an 88-year-old man who died July 19 and had gone from his home to the hospital.
Other deaths this week, including 18 reported on July 30, including six women, age 93, 86, 83, 82, 81 and 69; and 12 men, age 85, 84, 83, 80, 84, 79, 76, 68, 67, 66, 66 and 64. DOH reported on July 29 that five had died due to COVID-19, including three women, age 92, 77 and 73; and two men, age 75 and 51.
DOH confirmed 17 deaths on July 28, including eight women, age 87, 85, 84, 79, 75, 73, 72 and 68; and nine men, age, 87, 83, 80, 80, 79, 77, 73, 68 and 59. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 17 death investigation reports on July 28, including 11 from long-term care facilities.
DOH reported five deaths in Pinellas on July 27, including two women, age 81 and 89; and three men, age 92, 75 and 73.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 17 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 29, which is two more than reported on July 26.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group (1%), 14 in 45-54 (3%), 31 in 55-64 (7%), 80 in 65-74 (18%), 141 in 75-84 (32%) and 165 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
Local state of emergency extended, face mask order stands
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 30 to extend the local state of emergency through Aug. 7.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas County, said the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases was down to 256 a day, and the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests was down to 7%. He attributes the decreases to more people wearing masks, practicing social distancing and the closure of bars.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 480,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 474,621 on Saturday. Another 5,497 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 480,028 — 9,642 more than the number reported on Friday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 7,022, which is 179 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 122 non-Florida residents have died, which is one less than what DOH reported on Friday.
DOH reports that 26,972 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 439 more than the number reported on Friday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,684,875 had been done statewide as of July 31 with 13% coming back as positive, up from 12.9% on July 30 and 29, 12.8% on July 28, 12.7% on July 27, 12.6% on July 26, 12.5% on July 25, 12.4% on July 24, 12.3% on July 23, 12.1% on July 22, up from 12% on July 21, 11.9% on July 20, 11.8% on July 19, and 11.6% on July 18. Results were inconclusive for 5,432 and pending for 3,409.
Looking at daily results, 11.08% of 77,546 tests on July 31 were positive, 10.57% of 75,996 tests on July 30, 12% of 72,912 on July 29, 12.26% of 67,598 on July 28, 11.69% of 69,804 on July 27, 11.39% of 69,277 tests on July 26, 11.06% of 75,110 on July 25, 11.43% of 94,356 on July 24 were positive, 13.31% of 81,151 on July 23, 12.31% of 72,923 on July 22, 10.55% of 82,644 on July 21, 13,62% of 59,431 on July 20, 14.74% of 60,787 on July 19 and 11.83% of 93,122 on July 18.
National cases top 4.5 million with 153,391 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 4,566,275 with 153,391 deaths compared to 4,496,737 with 152,074 deaths at noon Friday. The number of global cases increased to 17,622,478 with 680,165 deaths compared to 17,334,539 with 674,038 deaths on Friday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.