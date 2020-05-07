LARGO — For a Largo mother and daughter, nursing has become a family tradition.
Patti and Yasmin Franco share more in common than genetics — they share a passion to help others and a love for a hospital they consider a second home.
When Patti Franco and her husband, Emmanuel, decided to emigrate from Ontario, Canada, to Largo in 1996, it was for practical reasons, rather than a desire to dip their toes in the sand.
“Largo Medical was the only hospital we could find that hired married couples,” Patti said.
Armed with new job, but no support system, the Francos settled in the Sunshine State, along with daughter Yasmin.
Almost 24 years later, the family still calls Largo — and Largo Medical — home.
“Largo Medical is our family,” Patti said. “Our family grew up in the hospital. They (hospital staff) helped us get our visas and then become citizens. Hospital volunteers helped us care for our children during shift changes.
“We don’t know what we would have done without their kindness,” Patti said.
In return for that kindness, Patti has dedicated her life to keeping others healthy.
In her capacity as an infection prevention nurse, Patti is responsible for keeping patients and employees safe from the spread of diseases, such as MRSA and C.diff — two infections that can be deadly within a hospital setting.
Within the last few months, COVID-19 has been added to that list.
“It’s everyone’s job to maintain cleanliness,” Patti said, who is responsible for educating staff members about infection control. “We work beyond what we are supposed to do — but that’s just what we do.”
Patti also serves as member of No One Dies Alone, a program that provides volunteers who will sit with dying patients who have no family support.
“I’m on call 24/7,” Patti said. “It’s difficult, but I enjoy it.”
Taking care of others is a tradition she has passed down to Yasmin, 25, a cardiothoracic ICU nurse who has followed her mother’s steps to Largo Medical.
A volunteer at the hospital since middle school, and a nursing assistant during college, Yasmin said the hospital has always been a home away from home.
“I literally grew up in this hospital,” she said. “My parents have worked on every floor of the hospital. I remember sitting in their offices, watching them take care of their patients, their colleagues.”
Patti said she feels it’s ironic that Yasmin, along with younger daughter Alexis (who has a degree in health and exercise science), have followed in her footsteps.
“I can tell you that my children both grew to hate the hospital a little bit,” she said with a laugh. “They would actually throw away my beeper if it went off.”
But, looking back, Yasmin said it’s that dedication to others that has inspired her to carve out a career in the medical field.
“Seeing the satisfaction my parents got from taking care of their patients, running into former patients at stores out in the community who stopped to thank them — that’s what I wanted to do,” she said.
And even though she may work with her parents, they all keep it professional, Yasmin said.
“If I’m having a bad day, it’s really nice to see them,” she said. “They give me nothing but support.”
And at the end of the day, she said, family is what’s most important.
“To come home to them,” she said, “it’s more than enough.”