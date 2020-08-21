Florida Department of Health added 160 new COVID-19 cases to Pinellas County’s count on Friday, bringing the count to 19,247. Four more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 591.
Since Aug. 17, 517 cases have been reported and 43 deaths. From Aug. 10-16, 815 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported. It was the fourth consecutive week that the case count decreased and the first time since June 8-14 that less than 1,000 cases had been reported in one week. In addition, it was the second week that fewer deaths were reported compared to the week before.
From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 19,104 residents and 143 non-residents. More cases were in females, 10,290 (54%), to 8,812 in males. Gender was unknown in two. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 43. Eighteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 593,286 with 10,168 deaths on Friday. Cases in the United States totaled 5,584,154 with 174,442 deaths. Globally, more than 22.7 million cases have been reported with 794,721 deaths.
Testing in Pinellas
According to testing information on the county specific report, which changed in format on Thursday, 4.43% of 3,530 tests on Aug. 20 were positive, 2.97% of 3,335 tests on Aug. 19, 4.9% of 2,353 on Aug. 18, 4.8% of 2,092 tests on Aug. 17, 3.1% of 1,541 tests on Aug. 16, 4.5% of 1,713 tests on Aug. 15, 5.4% of 3,612 tests on Aug. 14, 4.2% of 3,323 tests on Aug. 13, 5.2% of 2,210 tests on Aug. 12, 5.2% of 2,315 on Aug. 11, 6.8% of 2,558 tests on Aug. 10, 3.5% of 1,912 tests on Aug. 9, 4.8% of 3,166 tests on Aug. 8, 5.7% of 3,169 on Aug. 7, 4.5% of 3,891 on Aug. 6 and 3.7% of 4,235 on Aug. 5.
Aug. 19 was the first date since Aug. 14 that results from more than 3,000 tests were reported.
DOH reported that 185,153 tests had been done overall in Pinellas as of Aug. 20 with an average rate of positive results at 10.3%, the same as on Aug. 19-17, 10.29% of tests on Aug. 16 were positive, 10.3% on Aug. 15-13, 10.4% on Aug. 12-10, 10.3% on Aug. 9, 10.45% on Aug. 8, and 10.4% on Aug. 7-6, and 10.3% on Aug. 5-1. Results were pending for 13 and 143 tests were inconclusive.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH changed how it reported testing on persons younger than age 18 as of Aug. 14, showing only two weeks of testing and results.
DOH reported that from Aug. 6-19, 99, or 6%, of 1,658 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 7,341, or 13.4%, of 54,668 tests were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts surged as Florida initiated its recovery plan
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on Aug. 21 that 1,928 residents and 23 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas. About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 24% capacity (709 of 2,972) in staffed adult beds on Friday, compared to 22% capacity (638 of 2,921) on Thursday, compared to 20% (586 of 2,873) on Wednesday, 21% capacity (617 of 2,884) on Tuesday, 21% capacity (598 of 2,825) on Monday, 24% capacity (701 of 2,967) on Sunday and 22% (658 of 2,988) on Saturday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20, 188 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient and 42 were in ICU with 29 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 20% (62 of 306) on Friday, compared to 17% (51 of 300) on Thursday, 16% (48 of 295) on Wednesday, 17.5% (52 of 297) on Tuesday, 20% (60 of 300) on Monday, 18.6% (57 of 307) on Sunday and 17% (50 of 298) on Saturday.
All hospitals reported at least one available ICU bed on Friday
All hospitals except Northside and Mease Countryside had at least one ICU bed, which was the same as Wednesday. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed except Northside on Tuesday.
All hospitals had at least one ICU bed on Monday and Sunday. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed except AdventHealth North Pinellas on Saturday.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Friday. St. Petersburg has the most with 7,839 cases, 3,786 are Clearwater residents, 2,026 from Largo, 1,064 from Palm Harbor, 997 from Pinellas Park, 893 from Seminole, 583 from Tarpon Springs, 470 from Dunedin, 333 from Oldsmar, 264 from Safety Harbor, 142 from Clearwater Beach, 128 from Gulfport, 113 from Kenneth City, 85 from South Pasadena, 60 from Indian Rocks Beach, 34 from Belleair, 31 from Madeira Beach, 24 from Belleair Beach, 19 from Crystal Beach, 17 from Tierra Verde, 13 from St. Pete Beach, 13 from Bay Pines, 11 from North Redington Beach, 10 from Treasure Island, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, three listed as homeless and 130 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 3,165 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 16% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 110 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 18 with 988 cases in residents and 400 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 89 cases were reported by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 88 cases by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 83 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 73 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 69 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 59 by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 55 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 52 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 48 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 40 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 35 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 33 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 33 by Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, 31 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 28 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 28 by Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Care Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, 24 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 22 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park and 21 by Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 21.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 409 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 670 deaths, or 16%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 439 deaths, or 10%.
According to a weekly report from DOH as of Aug. 15, 28 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 24 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 23 by Jacaranda Manor, including two under investigation, 22 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 19 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; 17 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 15 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, including one under investigation; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 10 by Boca Ciega Center; nine by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; and nine by Walton Place.
Eight deaths were reported by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg. Seven were reported by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, The Oaks of Clearwater and Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Six were reported by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, West Bay of Tampa, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Grand Villa of Largo, Patrick Manor, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center and Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View.
Five were reported by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Regal Palms, Carrington Place of St. Pete, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Care Center at Pinellas Park and Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member.
Four deaths were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor, Alpine Health and Rehabilitation, Palm Garden of Largo and North Rehabilitation Center. Three were reported by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Gateway Care Center of Pinellas, Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Country Inn and Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo.
Two deaths were reported by Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Sunset Point, Westminster Suncoast, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Eagle Lake Nursing and Rehab Center, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Royal Oaks Manor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Lakeside Oaks Care Center and The Inn at Freedom Square.
One death was reported by Harborchase of Palm Harbor, Gulfport Rehabilitation Center, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Oak Manor Senior Living Community, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Grand Villa of Clearwater, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of Pinellas Park, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, Clearwater Center, Belleair Health Center, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Alhambra Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, The Barrington, Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, Westminster Palms in St. Petersburg, Union House in Clearwater, The Vineyard Inn in Largo, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Shore Acres Care Center in St. Petersburg and South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Note: The Vineyard Inn tells Tampa Bay Newspapers it has no deaths; however, DOH reported one on its Aug. 8 and 15 report.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 21, including three women ages 99, 96 and 93, plus one man, age 73. The death toll rose to 591.
Pinellas is tied with Highlands County for the third highest death rate in the state at 3.1%. Charlotte County has the highest death rate, 4.4%, and St. Lucie is No. 2 with a rate of 3.3%.
DOH reported five deaths on Aug. 20, two women ages 94 and 90, and three men ages 83, 73 and 71.
DOH reported 12 deaths on Aug. 19, including five women, ages 97, 87, 66, 65 and 63, and seven men, ages 93, 85, 84, 79, 71, 62 and 55.
DOH reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, including two women ages 94 and 90, plus three men, ages 83, 73 and 71. DOH also reported 12 deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 18 and provided information on 13, including six women, ages 91, 82, 77, 70, 65 and 60; and seven men, ages 93, 87, 87, 81, 78, 65 and 57.
DOH reported 10 deaths on Aug. 17, including three women, ages 92, 83 and 82, and seven men, ages 88, 82, 79, 76, 75, 65 and 64.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 25 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of Aug. 21, which is one more than reported on Aug. 19. Three deaths have been reported in the state in the age group 5-14.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group (1%), 18 in 45-54 (3%), 48 in 55-64 (8%), 112 in 65-74 (19%), 187 in 75-84 (32%) and 220 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
Other deaths this month
DOH confirmed four COVID-19 related deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 16, including two 64-year-old women age 64, a 66-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. DOH reported three deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 15. All were women, ages 93, 89 and 84.
DOH reported five deaths on Aug. 14, including three women, ages 96, 80 and 71, and two men, ages 76 and 60. DOH reported 14 deaths on Aug. 13, including seven women, ages 94, 86, 84, 83, 81, 68 and 66, and six men, ages 92, 86, 79, 78, 75 and 56. No information was available for one.
DOH reported nine deaths in Pinellas on Aug. 12, including three women, ages 93, 75 and 65, and six men, ages 93, 90, 88, 86, 76 and 73. DOH confirmed 13 new deaths on Aug. 11, including six women, ages 96, 87, 81, 80, 73 and 71, and seven men, ages 85, 84, 81, 75, 69, 68 and 66. No new deaths were reported on Aug. 10.
DOH reported three COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 9, including a 50-year-old woman and two men, ages 96 and 94. DOH confirmed 16 deaths on Aug. 8, including eight women, ages 102, 93, 88, 87, 84, 78, 76 and 71, and eight men, ages 90, 85, 83, 83, 82, 82, 69 and 53.
DOH reported 12 deaths on Aug. 7, including seven women, ages 97, 87, 87, 86, 85, 76 and 60, and five men ages 82, 81, 65, 63 and 53. DOH reported two deaths on Aug. 6, including a 97-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man. DOH confirmed seven deaths on Aug. 5, including four women, ages 95, 88 and two age 76; and three men, ages 76, 75 and 73.
DOH reported 18 deaths on Aug. 4, including 10 women, ages 100, 98, 96, 92, 86, 86, 83, 74, 69 and 65; eight men, ages 88, 86, 78, 72, 66, 64, 61 and 60. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 31 death investigation reports on Aug. 4, including 18 from long-term care facilities.
Other deaths this month include three reported by DOH on Aug. 3: a woman age 72 and two men, ages 82 and 51. The medical examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on Aug. 3, including 14 from long-term care facilities.
DOH reported the deaths of two men on Aug. 2, ages 86 and 70, five deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed six more on Aug. 1.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
The Pinellas County Commission voted unanimously Aug. 20 to extend the local state of emergency through Friday, Aug. 28.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. They discussed when the state of emergency and the face mask ordinance might be lifted, but had no definitive answer except to say it would not be until at least two-three incubation periods (of 14 days each) passed after schools reopened.
Commissioners evaluate the latest information from staff every seven days before making a decision as to whether to extend the measures to try to prevent community spread of COVID-19.
The face mask ordinance says that retail employees must wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars with a food license can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or any area is allowed.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 590,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 587,023 on Friday. Another 6,263 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 593,286 — 4,684 more than the number reported on Thursday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 10,168, which is 119 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 136 non-Florida residents have died, which is one less than the number reported on Thursday.
DOH reports that 35,997 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 347 more than the number reported on Thursday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 4,373,944 had been done statewide as of Aug. 20 with 13.5% coming back as positive the same as on Aug. 19-13, 13.49% on Aug. 12, 13.45% on Aug. 11, 13.38% on Aug. 10, 13.36% on Aug. 9, 13.3% on Aug. 8-6 and 13.2% on Aug. 5. Results were inconclusive for 6,732 and pending for 3,564.
Looking at daily results, 6.83% of 64,479 tests on Aug. 20 were positive, 6.78% of 63,327 tests on Aug. 19, 7.1% of 55,115 tests on Aug. 18, 7.9% of 45,643 tests on Aug. 17, 8.3% of 30,679 on Aug. 16, 7.8% of 46,165 on Aug. 15, 7.7% of 76,587 on Aug. 14, 8.1% of 70,760 tests on Aug. 13, 9.52% of 60,158 on Aug. 12, 11.89% of 60,615 on Aug. 11, 13.36% of 51,234 tests on Aug. 10, 8.6% of 45,164 tests on Aug. 9, 8.46% of 67,564 tests on Aug. 8, 9.9% of 77,634 on Aug. 7, 10.12% of 68,570 on Aug. 6 and 8.34% of 84,448 on Aug. 5.
National cases top 5.58 million with 174,442 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 12:30 p.m. Friday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 5,584,154 with 174,442 deaths compared to 5,540,022 with 173,241 deaths at noon Thursday. The number of global cases increased to 22,734,522 with 794,721 deaths compared to 22,460,293 with 788,803 deaths on Thursday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
