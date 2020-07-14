Florida Department of Health confirmed 26 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in Pinellas County on Tuesday, upping the death toll to 264. Another 312 COVID-19 cases were added, bringing the total to 11,754.
So far this week, 910 cases have been reported and 33 deaths. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on Monday, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
Deaths in the first two days this week equal all those reported last week. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 282,435 with 4,277 deaths on Tuesday. Cases in the United States totaled 3,366,845 with 135,635 deaths. Globally, more than 13.1 million cases have been reported with 573,869 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 11,669 residents and 85 non-residents. More cases were in females, 6,222, to 5,390 in males. Gender was unknown for 35. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 40. Seventeen percent were Black and 7% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 14 that 971 residents and 18 non-residents have been hospitalized. About 8% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 16.82% capacity in adult beds (491 of 2,936) on Tuesday, compared to almost 16% capacity in adult beds (467 of 2,906) on Monday, 17.5% capacity (515 of 2,947) on Sunday, 18% capacity (543 of 2,981 beds) on Saturday and nearly 16% capacity (471 of 2,981 beds) on Friday. According to Pinellas County’s dash board, 454 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 10.6% (32 of 302) on Tuesday, compared to 8.6% (26 of 302) on Monday, compared to 8.5% (25 of 294) on Sunday, 6.4% (19 of 296 beds) on Saturday and 12% (35 of 293 beds) on Friday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 108 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient and 50 were on a ventilator.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity, Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg General and Northside Hospital.
Morton Plant had 16, St. Anthony’s had four, Bayfront Health and Kindred Hospital had three, Largo Medical Center had two, and Mease Dunedin, AdventHealth North Pinellas and Mease Countryside had one.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 126,834 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 13 with an average rate of positive results at 9.3%, up from 9.2% on July 12, 9% on July 11, 8.9% on July 9 and 10, 8.7% on July 8, 8.5% on July 7, 8.3% on July 6, and 8.2% on July 5 and July 4. Eighty-two tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 43.
According to the county specific report, 10.2% of 2,846 tests on July 13 were positive, compared to 7.7% of 7,296 tests July 12, 5.6% of 4,293 tests on July 11, 7.3% of 4,027 on July 10, 9.6% of 4,530 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8, 11% of 3,044 on July 7, 12.3% of 2,058 on July 6, 11.5% of 1,743 on July 5 and 13% of 2,843 on July 4, 12.6%.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Tuesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 5,114 cases, 2,207 are Clearwater residents, 1,202 from Largo, 630 from Palm Harbor, 582 from Seminole, 549 from Pinellas Park, 340 from Tarpon Springs, 289 from Dunedin, 182 from Oldsmar, 156 from Safety Harbor, 90 from Clearwater Beach, 65 from Gulfport, 44 from Kenneth City, 37 from Indian Rocks Beach, 35 from South Pasadena, 18 from Madeira Beach, 16 from Belleair Beach, 15 from Belleair, 13 from Crystal Beach, eight from Tierra Verde, seven from Treasure Island, six from North Redington Beach, five from St. Pete Beach, four from Bay Pines, three from Belleair Bluffs, two from Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 45 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,450 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 12% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 127 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 12 with 815 cases in residents and 569 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 112 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 80 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 75 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 74 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 68 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 64 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 59 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 50 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 39 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 29 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 28 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 27 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 22 by Regal Palms in Largo, 22 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 21 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo and South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 20 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 20 by Grand Villa of Largo, 20 by Stirling House 2, 18 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 18 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 17 by Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg, 16 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 14 by Palm Garden of Pinellas in Largo, 14 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin, 14 by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg and 14 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 14.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH confirmed 26 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, including 15 women, ages 95, 92, 87, 80, 75, 74, 73, 66 and 69, and two ages 91, two ages 78, and two ages 76; and 11 men, ages 93, 86, 85, 83, 77, 62, 57, 41 and three ages 76. The death toll is up to 264.
At least 188 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 11, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; nine by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; seven by Jacaranda Manor; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; five by Walton Place; and five at Boca Ciega Center.
In addition, three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater and two by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, The Inn at Freedom Square, Grand Villa of Largo, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, North Rehabilitation Center and Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heron House of Largo, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Stirling House I, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center and Regal Palms.
DOH reported seven deaths on July 13, including four women, ages 100, 92, 87 and 69; and three men, two ages 86 and a 73-year-old. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released death investigations the same day on four long-term care residents who died July 9, including a 62-year-old man from Jacaranda Manor, a 76-year-old woman from Peninsula Care & Rehabilitation Center, a 96-year-old woman from The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay in St. Pete and a 73-year-old man from Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 11 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 12, which is one more than reported on July 10.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 7 to extend the local state of emergency through July 17. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places except when social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, is possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Those not obeying the law can be fined.
The commission will consider extending the state of emergency for another seven days on July 16.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count passes 291,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 28,789 on Tuesday. Another 3,840 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 291,194 — 9,194 more than the number reported on Monday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 4,409, which is 132 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 105 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 18,881 have been hospitalized statewide, which is 383 more than DOH reported on Monday.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 2,688,366 had been tested statewide as of July 13 with an average rate of 10.9% coming back as positive, up from 10.7% on July 12, 10.4% on July 11, 10.2% on July 10, 10% on July 9, 9.8% on July 8, 9.6% on July 7, up from of 9.4% on July 6, 9.2% on July 5 and 9% on July 4.
As of July 13, 3,123 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 2,057.
Looking at daily results, 15.03% of 52,395 tests on July 13 were positive, 12.9% of 97,783 tests on July 12, 13.62% of 123,501 on July 11, 15.3% of 73,733 on July 10, 15.3% of 80,757 on July 9, 20.72% of 40,990 on July 8 were positive, 17.3% of 62,744 on July 7, 19.3% of 39,169 on July 6, 17.25% of 36,930 on July 5 and 17.03% of 58,080 on July 4.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers had to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food. Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity with social distancing required.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open as long as they maintained social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also were required.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to reopen schools in August during a June 11 press conference. Commissioner of the Department of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on July 6 requiring Florida school districts to open their facilities five days a week.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases top 3.36 million with 135,635 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 3,366,845 with 135,635 deaths compared to 3,308,312 with 135,213 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The number of global cases increased to 13,135,616 with 573,869 deaths compared to 12,945,828 with 569,871 deaths on Monday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change. DOH’s dashboard wasn’t loading properly as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, so no charts were available.