Florida Department of Health reported 36 more cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas Thursday morning, bringing the count to 1,397. The death toll increased by one to total 91.
So far this week, DOH has reported 100 new cases and nine deaths. DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two COVID-19 cases were reported on March 11. The first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 60,183 with 2,607 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 1,856,118 with 107,281 deaths. Globally, more than 6.55 million cases have been reported with 386,795 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 1,346 Florida residents and 51 non-residents. More cases were in females, 57%, to 43% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 57.
DOH reported that 419 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 403 residents and 16 nonresidents. About 31% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 30% available bed capacity on Thursday with 20% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
Testing in Pinellas
As of June 4, 47,428 COVID-19 tests had been done in Pinellas, 1,483 more than the day before. DOH says an average of 2.9% of test results were positive. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 196.
A summary report for Pinellas County released June 3 shows 1.3% of test results from June 2 were positive, 2.3% from June 1 were positive, 1.3% from May 31, 1.9% from May 30, 2.1% from May 29, 1.4% from May 28, 1.2% from May 27 were positive and 0.6% from May 26. The numbers do not include people who have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7.
For online information on testing and location of sites, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
St. Petersburg is still county’s hot spot
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 1,279 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 527 cases (40%), 201 are Clearwater residents, 161 from Largo, 136 from Seminole, 75 from Palm Harbor, 62 from Pinellas Park, 36 from Tarpon Springs, 24 from Dunedin, 16 from Safety Harbor, 12 from Oldsmar, 11 from Clearwater Beach, 10 from Indian Rocks Beach, six from South Pasadena, five from Kenneth City, four each from Madeira Beach and Gulfport, three from Belleair, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from Indian Shores, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and Tierra Verde.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
At least one case has been reported at 44 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of June 2. Since March, 443 cases have been reported at these facilities, or 34% of cases in the county.
DOH reported 250 cases in residents and 115 in staff at the facilities as of June 2. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
DOH reported on June 2 that 72 cases had been reported by Gulf Shore Care Center, 72 cases by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 50 cases had been reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 30 by St. Mark Village nursing home in Palm Harbor, 33 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 23 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 23 by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View at South Pasadena and 10 by Patrick Manor in St. Petersburg. The rest had less than 10 cases.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 death count
DOH reported on June 4 that one more county resident has died, bringing the death toll to 91. No further information was available.
At least 65 of the county’s 91 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released May 29, 25 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; eight from Gulf Shore Care Center; five from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; three from Patrick Manor; three from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab; and two from the Inn at Freedom Square. In addition, one death each was reported at Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor and Palm Garden in Clearwater. Note: Palm Garden in Clearwater says it has not had any deaths.
DOH reported June 2 the deaths of an 85-year-old woman, a 74-year-old old woman, an 80-year-old man, a 68-year-old man, a 74-year-old man, an 85-year-old man and an 84-year-old man.
District Six Medical Examiner’s office released five death investigation reports on June 2, including two residents of Gulf Shore Care Center: an 80-year-old man who died May 30 and an 84-year-old man who died June 1.
The medical examiner’s office also confirmed the death of an 85-year-old man who died May 31 from The Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, and an 85-year-old woman who died May 31 from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion. The fifth death was a 67-year-old man who had lived at home.
DOH confirmed the death of a 67-year-old man on June 1. The medical examiner’s office released three death investigation reports on June 1, including a 68-year-old man who died May 28, a 74-year-old man who died May 29 from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View and a 75-year-old woman who died May 30 from Gulf Shore Care Center.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County Commission voted June 2 to extend the local state of emergency through June 12. Commissioners have lifted local restrictions at beaches, swimming pools and playgrounds; however, statewide orders remain in effect, which include social distancing, capacity and sanitation requirements. Commissioners urge the public to wear cloth masks when in large groups, such as the recent protests, or in enclosed public spaces.
The commission will consider extending the local state of emergency another seven days on June 5.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
State cases surpass 60,000 with 2,607 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 58,701 on Thursday. Another 1,482 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 60,183— 1,419 more than the number reported on Wednesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 2,607, which is 41 more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 10,652 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of June 4, 1,107,952 people had been tested statewide. DOH says 5.4% of results have been positive. As of June 3, 912 tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,191.
Of the 60,183 cases, 2,150 were travel-related, 27,714 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,063 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 19,669 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a June 3 press conference that the state is moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs can reopen on Friday with 50% indoor capacity with no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served. The new rules do not apply to nightclubs.
Restaurants can seat customers at their bars starting on Friday and can continue to operate at 50% capacity.
He is also changing the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10.
Retail establishments can move to full capacity as can gyms. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, can reopen at 50% capacity. Pinellas County had already allowed those venues to reopen.
In addition, the governor said other personal services can reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance. The county also had already allowed those businesses to reopen.
Pari-mutuel facilities can submit reopening plans. The state’s universities have until June 23 to submit reopening plans.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases top 1.85 million with 106,274 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 1,856,118 with 107,281 deaths compared to 1,834,243 with 106,274 deaths at noon Wednesday. The number of global cases increased to 6,551,290 with 386,7955 deaths compared to 6,425,284 with 381,065 deaths on Wednesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All information is subject to change.