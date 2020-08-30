Rep. Chris Latvala tests positive for COVID-19

State Rep. Chris Latvala has tested positive for COVID-19.
Latvala revealed the diagnosis on his Facebook page Sunday evening.
"Yesterday, 3,197 Floridians tested positive for Covid-19. I was one of them," he wrote.
Latvala said he has been experiencing symptoms for about two days and has been self-isolating since Wednesday.
"My symptoms vary. This pandemic is not over but we will get through it. Keep wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands frequently," he wrote.
He also thanked those on the front lines of this pandemic.
"I want to especially thank the heroes of Largo (Medical) Center," he wrote. "I am in awe not only how they treat me but all the other patients. My stay here should be a short one. I will be fine. Thank you for your prayers."
Plenty of well-wishers provided support on his Facebook page.
Among them were constituents and current and former Pinellas County officials.
Latvala is a Republican who represents House District 67, which includes parts of Clearwater and Largo. He was first elected to the Florida House in 2014 and was reelected in 2016. He will face off with Dawn Douglas in the November general election.