Florida DOH reports uptick in COVID-19 cases and deaths

For the first time since August, Florida Department of Health reported an increase in COVID-19 cases over the week before. DOH reported 10,828 new cases (about 1,547 a day) for the week of Nov. 12-18, bringing the cumulative total since March 2020 to 3,677,968.
DOH reported 10,746 new cases of COVID-19 (about 1,535 a day) for the week of Nov. 5-11, 11,069 new cases (about 1,581 a day) for Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 12,280 (about 1,754 a day) new cases Oct. 22-28, 15,314 (about 2,187 a day) Oct. 15-21, 19,519 (2,788 a day) Oct. 8-14 and 25,792 (3,970 a day) Oct. 1-7.
The numbers had been much higher for much of the fall months. DOH reported 37,772 new cases (5,376 a day) for Sept. 24-30, 56,325 new cases (8,046 a day) for Sept. 17-23 and 75,906 (10,843 a day) from Sept. 10-16, 100,012 new cases for the week of Sept. 3-9 and 129,240 for Aug. 27-Sept. 2,
Previously DOH reported 151,749 for Aug. 20-26, 150,118 for Aug. 13-19, 151,415 for Aug. 6-12 and 134,506 for July 30-Aug. 5.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida’s transmission rate remains at substantial.
Death toll
DOH reported a statewide death count of 61,010 for the week of Nov. 12-18 — 384 more than the week of Nov. 5-11. DOH reported 60,697 Nov. 5-11 — 363 more than the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4. For Oct. 29-Nov. 4, DOH reported 60,334 — 664 more than the week of Oct. 22-28.
As of Nov. 18, 30 deaths had been reported in children under age 16 (one more than the number reported for the past month), 426 in the age group 16-29 (four more than the week before), 1,119 for ages 30-39 (eight more than the week before), 2,717 for ages 40-49 (21 more than the week before), 6,163 for ages 50-59 (56 more than the week before), 5,004 for ages 60-64 (64 more than the week before) and 45,622 for ages 64 and up (497 more than the week before).
Positivity rate
The state’s new case positivity rate remained the same as last week, coming in at 2.5% for the weeks of Nov. 12-18 and Nov. 5-11, compared to 2.6% for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 3.0% for Oct. 22-28, 3.4% for Oct. 15-21, 3.8% for 8-14, 4.8% for Oct. 1-7, 6.5% for Sept. 24-30, 8.6% for Sept. 17-23 and 11.2% for Sept. 10-16.
DOH reported a rate of 13.5% for the week of Sept. 3-9 and 15.2% for Aug. 27-Sept. 2, which was a decrease from 16.8% from Aug. 20-26 and the first decline in the positivity rate since July.
By age group, the highest new case positivity rate for Nov. 12-18 was 3.5% for ages 5-11, 3% for ages 12-19 and 2.7% for ages 30-39.
The lowest positivity rate, 2%, was reported in ages 65 and up, 2.4 for ages 60-64 and ages 50-59.
Pinellas County
In Pinellas County, the new case positivity rate for Nov. 5-18 increased to 2.1%, up from 2% reported Nov. 5-11, down from the 2.2% reported Oct. 29-Nov. 4 and the same as the 2.1% for Oct. 22-28.
DOH reported 3% positivity rate for Oct. 15-21, 3.7% for Oct. 8-14, 5.2% for Oct. 1-7, 6.8% for Sept. 24-30, 7.9% for Sept. 17-23, 11.8% for Sept. 10-16, 14.7% for Sept. 3-9 and 16.3% for Aug. 27-Sept.
Pinellas County’s new case count for Nov. 12-18 was 353 (about 50 a day) compared to 383 (about 55 a day) from Nov. 5-11, 361 (about 52 a day) for Oct. 29-Nov. 4, 397 (about 57 a day) for Oct. 22-28, 559 (about 80 a day) for Oct. 15-21, 790 (113 a day) for Oct. 8-14, 1,078 (154 a day) for Oct. 1-7.
The cumulative case count rose to 135,395.
The CDC reports that the transmission rate in Pinellas is moderate down from substantial as of three weeks ago. CDC reported a 2% decrease in new cases over the past seven days. New hospital admissions totaled 133. The rate of new admissions went down by 17%. CDC reported 18 deaths in the past seven days with a death rate of 1.85 per 100,000 — a 6% increase from the week before.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate
Booster shots have now been approved for all ages 18 and older who received a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine at least six months after their second dose as of Nov. 19.
DOH reported that the state’s vaccination rate increased to 68% for the week of Nov. 12-18 As of Nov. 18, 14,180,980 Floridians had received a COVID-19 shot with 2,836,172 receiving a first-dose only and 10,068,484 completing the one- or two-shot series. DOH also reported that 1,276,324 had taken the additional booster shot.
According to DOH, 88% of those 65 and older had received at least one shot, 86% of ages 60-64, 79% of ages 50-59, 74% of ages 40-49, 66% of ages 30-39, 57% of ages 20-29, 56% of ages 12-19 and 6% for ages 5-11.
In Pinellas County, 613,422 had received at least one dose of vaccine out of a population of 992,298, or 65%, up from 64% last week. According to the county’ dashboard, 67.4% have received at least one shot, and 60% of residents are fully vaccinated, meaning they have received either one or two-shots as required.
United States and global numbers
According to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of 2:22 p.m. Nov. 20, 47.68 million cases and 770,891 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 257.03 million cases had been reported worldwide with 5.14 million deaths. According to the resource center, 60% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.