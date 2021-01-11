Florida Department of Health has reported 406 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County, bringing the total to 51,384 as of Jan. 10. One more resident has died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,129.
From Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths, down slightly from last week.
For the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3, DOH reported 3,997 new cases and 80 deaths, which was considerably higher than the 2,223 cases and 30 deaths reported for the week of Dec. 21-27.
From Dec. 14-20, 2,807 new cases were reported and 46 deaths. From Dec. 7-13, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths were reported. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths. From Nov. 23-29, 1,930 cases and 32 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,488,586 with 23,424 deaths as of Jan. 10. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11, In the United States, cases totaled 22,529,399 with 375,350 deaths compared to 22,255,827 with 373,022 deaths the day before. Globally, more than 90.695 million cases and 1.940 deaths have been reported compared to 90 million cases and 1.93 million deaths on Sunday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 50,168 residents and 1,216 non-residents. More cases were in females, 26,913 (54%), to 23,181 in males. Gender was unknown in 74. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,477 residents and 38 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 23% capacity in staffed adult beds (736 of 3,203) on Monday with 17% capacity (59 of 353) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except St. Petersburg General. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. Jan. 11, 407 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 97 in ICU and 37 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 11.40% of 3,193 test results on Jan. 10 were positive, 9.94% of 4,437 results on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2, 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1, 10.60% of 7,449 on Dec. 31, 12.07% of 5,224 on Dec. 30, 8.45% of 4,115 on Dec. 29, 14.02% of 2,287 on Dec. 28, 12.57% of 1,899 on Dec. 27, 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24, 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23, 8.32% of 4,111 on Dec. 22, 7.92% of 3,536 on Dec. 21, 7.28% of 5,271 on Dec. 20, 6.38% of 3,741 on Dec. 19, 7.27% of 5,626 on Dec. 18, 7.74% of 6,111 results on Dec. 17, 6.42% of 7,610 on Dec. 16, 7.51% of 3,720 on Dec. 15, 8.80% of 3,575 on Dec. 14, 7.28% of 4,382 test results on Dec. 13, 6.57% of 4,907 results on Dec. 12, 6.26% of 6,294 results on Dec. 11 and 7.38% of 6,511 on Dec. 10.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on
Sunday, Jan. 10. St. Petersburg has the most with 18,643 cases, 9,791 are Clearwater residents, 5,417 from Largo, 3,346 from Palm Harbor, 2,684 from Seminole, 2,470 from Pinellas Park, 1,789 from Tarpon Springs, 1,559 from Dunedin, 942 from Oldsmar, 759 from Safety Harbor, 410 from Clearwater Beach, 375 from Gulfport, 230 from South Pasadena 221 from Kenneth City, 209 from Indian Rocks Beach, 193 from Belleair, 134 from Madeira Beach, 78 from Belleair Beach, 74 from Tierra Verde, 63 from Crystal Beach, 54 from St. Pete Beach, 46 from North Redington Beach, 43 from Treasure Island, 27 from Bay Pines, 19 from Lealman, 10 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, seven from Ozona, seven from Redington Beach, four from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 111 as missing.
Since March, 5,556 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Jan. 10, upping the death toll to 1,129. Since Jan. 4, 50 more deaths were confirmed.
DOH reported 80 new deaths from Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Only 30 new deaths were reported from Dec. 21-27.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, 11 in the 35-44 group (1%), 31 in 45-54 (3%), 89 in 55-64 (8%), 217 in 65-74 (19%), 346 in 75-84 (31%) and 430 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 720 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 921 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 851 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Jan. 15, and as long as the case count continues to rise, it will probably continue to be extended. Commissioners are scheduled to consider another extension on Jan. 12.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, reported Jan. 5 that the number was continuing the increase with the seven-day average of new cases up to 562 and an all-time high of 878 cases reported on New Year’s Eve. The positivity rate was up to 11%.
Hospital capacity was starting to show some impact with an increase in the use of beds for COVID patients, as well as ICU beds and COVID-19 patients on ventilators. He said hospital administrators are worried that if the trends continue there could be problems. He said preventative measures are needed, such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.48 million with 23,424 deaths
DOH reported another 1,461,958 positive cases in Florida residents on Jan. 10 with 26,628 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,488,586 — 11,576 more than the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 23,071. DOH also reported that 353 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 23,424, 163 more than yesterday.
DOH reports that 65,796 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 10. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 10.60% of 98,169 test results on Jan. 11 were positive, 10.42% of results from Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2, 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1, 11.15% of 167,196 on Dec. 31, 11.62% of 126,357 on Dec. 30, 8.80% of 139,465 on Dec. 29, 23.06% of 39,654 on Dec. 28, 11.22% of 63,566 on Dec. 27, 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25, 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24, 7.88% of 150,411 on Dec. 23, 8.68% of 116,426 on Dec. 22, 8.78% of 106,737 on Dec. 21, 8.45% of 116,373 results on Dec. 20, 7.91% of 94,963 on Dec. 19, 8.35% of 125,686 on Dec. 18, 8.75% of 135,453 on Dec. 17, 8.71% of 135,375 on Dec. 16, 9.28% of 110,843 on Dec. 15, 9.64% of 88,315 on Dec. 14, 8.34% of 91,602 on Dec. 13, 7.89% of 103,473 on Dec. 12, 7.91% of 121.759 on Dec. 11, 7.89% of 132,832 on Dec. 10 and 8.12% of 127,533 on Dec. 9.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 10, 547,968 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination statewide and 39,988 had completed the two-shot series. The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14. In Pinellas, 24,143 have the first dose of the vaccine and 3,012 have completed the two-shot series.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 154,362 receiving the first dose and 3,031 completing the two-dose series. Next were ages 55-64 with 71,861 receiving the first dose and 7,928 getting both doses, followed by 45-54 with 63,745 receiving the first dose and 8,474 have completed the series.
Of those ages 75-84, 82,740 have received first doses with 789 receiving a second dose and those ages 85 and older have received 34,204 first doses with only 645 completing the series.
For the younger age groups, those 16-24 have received 11,526 first doses and 922 have completed the series, and of those ages 25-34, 45,711 had received the first dose and 7,850 have finished the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.