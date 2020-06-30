ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority received notification from a bus operator June 29 that the operator had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fourth public-facing employee testing positive for PSTA.
The bus operator last reported to work on Monday, June 22. The 14 days prior to that time the operator drove the following routes:
Route 4 – June 16-19 and June 22
Route 11 – June 13 and 20
Route 65 – June 15
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, whom remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they experience symptoms should seek medical advice.
The operator is currently under treatment.
PSTA requires riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to use transit for essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.
In the middle of March, PSTA announced it is enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the fare box and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators.
In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a given time. PSTA is supplying bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Visit PSTA.net for updated information.