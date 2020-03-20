DUNEDIN — Pinellas County beaches aren't the only ones to close starting March 21. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced March 20 that it would be closing Honeymoon Island State Park and Caladesi Island in Dunedin.
"Following the Governor’s direction and CDC guidance, the Department is closing state beach parks as crowds continue to gather in large groups along the beaches of Florida," a statement from the agency reads.
Honeymoon Island had remained opened until it reached 50% capacity, but Dunedin Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski said March 20 during an emergency meeting of the City Commission that the measure was causing problems for the community.
"That's just completely confusing and sending the complete wrong message of what we're trying to accomplish," she said. "I think we just need to send them a letter and just say call it."
To clarify, she added, "I'm saying close it. The entire county is closed. Why are they staying open?"
She isn't the only one who felt that way.
"The county in their meeting yesterday voted unanimously to request the state to close Honeymoon Island, and we've asked them to do the same, under several fronts," she said. "And they're still not doing it. I don't understand that. Not when you're right next to another beach that is closed and you're causing havoc in our community."
It appears that the state heeded those calls.
Public parking and access to water at the Dunedin Causeway is also now closed. The Causeway remains open to traffic, however.