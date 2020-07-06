ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority received notification over the holiday weekend that another bus operator has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the fifth driver that has tested positive.
The bus operator last reported to work on Friday, June 26. The 14 days prior to that time the operator only drove Route 14, June 23-25.
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they experience symptoms should seek medical advice.
The operator is currently under treatment.
PSTA requires riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to use transit for essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.
In the middle of March, PSTA announced it is enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the fare box and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators.
In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a given time. PSTA is supplying bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
For additional updates, visit PSTA.net.