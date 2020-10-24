Florida Department of Health added 187 new COVID-19 cases to Pinellas County’s total on Oct. 24, bringing the count to 24,986. One more resident has died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 816.
Since Oct. 19, DOH has reported 887 new cases and 16 deaths.
Last week, Oct. 12-18, 938 new cases and 18 deaths were reported. It was the first week since Aug. 10-16 that more than 800 cases were reported.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 776,251 with 16,420 on Oct. 24. Cases in the United States totaled 8,563,540 with 224,058 deaths. Globally, more than 42.46 million cases have been reported with over 1.145 million deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 24,799 residents and 187 non-residents. More cases were in females, 13,341 (54%), to 11,436 in males. Gender was unknown in 22. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43. Eighteen percent were Black, and 12% were Hispanic.
About 10% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 2,483 residents and 26 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 31% capacity in staffed adult beds (968 of 3,142) on Saturday with 20.5% capacity (64 of 312) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. Oct. 23, 118 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 29 in ICU and 15 on a ventilator.
Numbers of new cases begin to climb
From Oct. 5-11, 652 cases and 19 deaths were reported in Pinellas. The death count was the same as the week before, but the case count increased significantly.
Oct. 5-11 was the first time since the week of Aug. 17-23 that more than 600 new cases were reported in one week. DOH reported 669 new cases from Aug. 17-23 and 51 deaths. Oct. 8 was the first time since Sept. 26 that more than 100 new cases were reported in a single day. DOH reported 125 on Oct. 8 and 119 new cases on Sept. 26.
From Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 505 new cases were reported and 19 deaths — down one case from the week prior with four fewer deaths. From Sept. 21-27, 506 new cases were reported and 23 deaths, which was a decrease in cases but an increase in deaths from the previous week.
From Sept. 14-20, DOH reported 576 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, which was an increase in the case count compared to the two prior weeks.
From Sept. 7-13, 497 cases and 29 deaths were reported. The case count was a decrease compared to the prior week, but an increase from Aug. 24-30. The death count was higher than the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 6.
From Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 537 cases and 22 deaths were reported. It was the first time the weekly case count increased since Aug. 24-30. The increase may be due in part to the Aug. 31 data dump by Quest Diagnostics of almost 75,000 test results dating back to April. The state severed all ties with Quest because it failed to follow the state’s law and report results of COVID-19 tests in a timely manner.
From Aug. 24-30, 457 cases and 59 deaths were reported. It was the sixth consecutive week DOH had reported fewer cases compared to the week before. Eight more deaths occurred; however, Aug. 30 was the first date that no deaths were reported in the county since Aug. 10.
From Aug. 17-23, 669 cases were reported and 51 deaths. It was the fifth consecutive week that fewer cases were reported than the week before; however, three more deaths occurred than last week.
From Aug. 10-16, 815 COVID-19 cases and 48 deaths were reported. It was the fourth consecutive week that the case count decreased and the first time since June 8-14 that less than 1,000 cases had been reported in one week. In addition, it was the second week that fewer deaths were reported compared to the week before.
From Aug. 3-9, 1,069 new cases were reported and 61 deaths. It was the third consecutive week that the case count decreased and the lowest weekly case count since June 15-21.
From July 27-Aug. 2, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths were reported. It was the second consecutive week that the number of daily cases reported had gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
Case counts surged as Florida initiated recovery plan
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 24 and the state closed bars not licensed to sell food on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the largest number of new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 4.09% of 4,521 test results on Oct. 23 were positive, 3.11% of 4,490 results on Oct. 22, 5.27% of 3,987 on Oct. 21, 7.29% of 1,322 test results on Oct. 20 were positive, 6.12% of 2,424 results on Oct. 19, 4.86% of 1,565 on Oct. 18, 4.89% of 2,351 results on Oct. 17, 6.04% of 3,750 results on Oct. 16, 3.34% of 3,644 results on Oct. 15, 4.05% of 2,866 on Oct. 14, 5.67% of 2,330 on Oct. 13, 6.31% of 2,331 results on Oct. 12 and 4.13% of 1,322 results on Oct. 11.
DOH reported that 248,725 tests have been done in Pinellas in since March, and as of Oct. 23, the average rate of positive results was 9.97%, compared to 10.01% on Oct. 22, 10.03% on Oct. 21, 10.01% on Oct. 20, 9.99% on Oct. 19, 9.97% on Oct. 18, 9.98% on Oct. 17, 9.96% on Oct. 16, 9.92% on Oct. 15-13, 9.89% on Oct. 12-10. Results were inconclusive for 158.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
As of Oct. 23, 1,774, or 9.6%, of 18,488 tests of those younger than 18 in Pinellas were positive. Statewide, 65,631, or 12.2% of 538,010 tests were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Cases in Pinellas County schools
Pinellas County Schools reported on Oct. 23 that 11 more students and three employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
One student attended Madeira Beach Fundamental and four partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Pinellas Technical College in St. Petersburg and one classroom was affected. One student attended Largo High School and six partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended Seminole High School, and three partial classrooms and one partial bus were affected. One student attended Hollins High School and six partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Oak Grove Middle School and one partial classroom was affected.
One student attended Palm Harbor High School and three partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Brooker Creek Elementary School and no impact was reported. Two students attended Plato Academy charter school in Tarpon Springs and no impact was reported.
One employee and one student were from Northeast High School and a small group of students were affected. One employee worked at Ridgecrest Elementary School and five partial classrooms were affected. One employee worked at Plato Academy charter school in Seminole. No impact was reported.
The district reported on Oct. 22 that eight more students and seven employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
One student attended Sexton Elementary School, and there was no impact to classrooms or buses. One student attended Clearwater Fundamental Middle School and seven partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Richard Jacobsen Technical High School and four partial classrooms were affected.
One student attended East Lake High School and no impact was reported. One student attended Seminole High School and eight partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Pinellas Academy of Math and Science charter school and one classroom was affected. One student attended Plato Academy charter school in St. Petersburg and no impact was reported.
One student and one employee were from Pasadena Fundamental Elementary School, and no impact was reported. Two employees worked at the Administration Building and no impact to classrooms or buses was reported.
One employee worked at Largo Middle School and no impact was reported. Two employees worked at Bear Creek Elementary School and no impact was reported. One employee worked at Seventy-fourth Street Elementary School and one classroom affected.
Pinellas County Schools reported on Oct. 20 that three more students and five employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
Two students attended Pinellas Technical College St. Petersburg and no impact was reported to classrooms or buses.
One student attended Seminole High School and six partial classrooms were affected. One employee worked at Seminole Elementary with no impact to classrooms or buses.
One employee worked at Orange Grove Elementary, one worked at Lakewood High School and one worked at Azalea Elementary with no impact reported at any schools. One employee worked at Gulfport Elementary School and a small group of students was affected.
The school district reported on Oct. 19 that five students and one employee had tested positive.
One employee and one student were from Sexton Elementary. There was no impact to classrooms or buses. One student attended Seminole High School and two classrooms, five partial classrooms and one partial bus was affected. One student attended Oakhurst Elementary and one partial classroom was affected.
One student attended Morgan Fitzgerald Middle School and one partial classroom was affected. One student attended East Lake High School, and five partial classrooms and one partial bus was affected.
Pinellas County Schools reported on Oct. 16 that as of Oct. 15 six more students and six employees had tested positive for COVID-19.
One student attended Pinellas Park High School, and three partial classrooms and one partial bus were affected. One student attended East Lake High School, and four partial classrooms and one partial bus was affected.
Two students attended Ridgecrest Elementary School in Largo and two partial classrooms were affected. One student attended Northeast High School in St. Petersburg and four partial classrooms were affected. One student attended St. Petersburg High School and two partial classrooms and on partial bus were affected.
No impact to classrooms or buses was reported due to five employees, including one who worked at Osceola Middle School in Seminole, one who worked at Leila Davis Elementary School in Clearwater, one who worked at Lynch Elementary School in St. Petersburg, one who worked at Walter Pownall Service Center and one employee who worked at Mount Vernon Elementary School in St. Petersburg.
One employee who worked at Plato Academy charter school in St. Petersburg also tested positive and three partial classrooms were affected.
For more information, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Saturday, Oct. 24. St. Petersburg has the most with 9,973 cases, 4,881 are Clearwater residents, 2,559 from Largo, 1,460 from Palm Harbor, 1,263 from Seminole, 1,240 from Pinellas Park, 806 from Tarpon Springs, 643 from Dunedin, 451 from Oldsmar, 351 from Safety Harbor, 171 from Gulfport, 176 from Clearwater Beach, 137 from Kenneth City, 122 from South Pasadena, 84 from Indian Rocks Beach, 59 from Belleair, 46 from Madeira Beach, 30 from Belleair Beach, 30 from Crystal Beach, 20 from Tierra Verde, 20 from St. Pete Beach, 19 from North Redington Beach, 16 from Bay Pines, 15 from Treasure Island, four from Belleair Bluffs and Redington Shores, three from Indian Shores, Ozona, Lealman and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 207 as missing.
Cases and deaths at long-term care facilities
Since March, 4,182 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 17% of cases in the county. Carrington Place (64 beds) and Countryside Rehab and Health Care Center (120 beds) are designated COVID-19 isolation Centers.
The state’s emergency rules requiring biweekly testing at staff at nursing homes and assisted living facilities expired Sept. 13. Nursing homes must continue staff testing under federal rules.
At least 570 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 9% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 839 deaths, or 13%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 713 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH, as of Oct. 23, 31 deaths had been reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center; 26 deaths by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 26 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 25 by Jacaranda Manor; 25 by Gulf Shore Care Center; 24 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 20 by Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; 19 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 15 by Boca Ciega Center; 13 by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Eleven deaths were reported by Mark Village, Walton Place, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center and Gulfport Rehabilitation Center.
Ten deaths were reported by The Oaks of Clearwater. Nine were reported by Tierra Pines Nursing Home in Largo, West Bay of Tampa, The Care Center at Pinellas Park and Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing.
Eight deaths were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete. Seven were reported by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Grand Villa of Largo.
Six were reported by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Regal Palms, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, Patrick Manor, Stratford Court of Palm Harbor and Palm Garden of Largo.
COVID-19 deaths countywide
DOH reported one more COVID-19 related death on Oct. 24, upping the death toll to 816. Details were released for five, three women ages 91, 81 and 52 and two men ages 77 and 68.
In Pinellas, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, three deaths in the 25-34 age group, six in the 35-44 group (1%), 23 in 45-54 (3%), 67 in 55-64 (8%), 160 in 65-74 (20%), 252 in 75-84 (31%) and 304 (37%) in ages 85 and up.
DOH reported six deaths on Oct 23, including three women ages 97, 85 and 60, and three men ages 76, 72 and 58. DOH reported DOH reported deaths of two women, ages 79 and 78 on Oct. 22.
DOH reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 21, including an 85-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man. The death toll rose to 805.DOH reported two more deaths on Oct. 20. Deaths confirmed that day by DOH included three men ages 91, 71 and 69.
DOH reported one more death due to COVID-19 on Oct. 19 and two deaths on Oct. 18 no further details were available. DOH reported that five more residents had died due to COVID-19 on Oct. 17, including two women ages 77 and 51 and three men ages 95, 89 and 84.
DOH reported on Oct. 16 that a 67-year-old man had died due to COVID-19. DOH reported four deaths on Oct. 15. All were women, ages 90, 87, 76 and 65. DOH added one more death to the county’s total on Oct. 14. Details were released on two: an 83-year-old woman and a 74-year-old woman.
DOH reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 13, including two women ages 90 and 88, and two men ages 71 and 68. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old woman on Oct. 12.
DOH reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 11. However, no details of those deaths were included in the daily line list report. Comparing the summary report on cases and deaths, it appears one of the new deaths was in the 45-54 age group and one in the age 85 and up. No information on gender was available.
DOH reported four deaths in Pinellas on Oct. 9, including two women ages 85 and 64, and two men ages 59 and 53. DOH reported on Oct. 8 that two women age 95 and 90 had died due to COVID-19.
DOH reported six deaths on Oct. 7, including five women ages 92, 84, 68, 68 and 56, and one man age 79. DOH reported four deaths on Oct. 6, but the death toll rose by only two to total 768. However, details were released on four, including two women ages 98 and 89, and two men ages 97 and 88.
DOH reported three more COVID-19 related deaths on Oct. 5, including one woman age 82 and two men ages 74 and 63. No new deaths were reported on Oct. 4. DOH reported four deaths in Pinellas on Oct. 3, and provided details on seven, including one women age 94, and six men ages 92, 86, 75, 75, 65 and 64.
DOH reported four deaths in Pinellas on Oct. 2, including three women ages 100, 78 and 76, and one man age 90. DOH reported two deaths on Oct. 1 and released details on three, including one woman age 90, and two men ages 86 and 84.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Commission voted Oct. 20 to extend the state of emergency through Friday, Oct. 30.
The ordinance requiring that facial covering be worn in indoor places also remains in effect.
Public health officials are closely monitoring the continued increase in the seven-day rolling averages for new COVID-19 cases and percentage of positive tests.
“We must all do our part out here as residents,” said Florida Department of Health in Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe. “Given the increase in cases, now is not the time to let up on preventative measures like social distancing and wearing facial coverings.”
The countywide ordinance requires that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible also remains in effect. The ordinance requires that retail employees wear face coverings unless in an area that is not open to the public with social distancing measures in place.
Restaurants and staff at bars can only serve people who are seated. Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors. Customers do not have to wear masks while eating or drinking. No congregating at the bars or in any area is allowed.
The ordinance includes several exemptions for those that might not be able to wear a face masks; however, private businesses do not have to allow for those exemptions.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 765,000 with 16,620 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 766,251 on Saturday. Another 9,946 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the total 776,251 — 4,471 more than reported the day before.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 16,417 deaths, which is 77 more than the number reported on Friday. DOH also reported that 203 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 16,620.
DOH reports that 48,127 residents have been hospitalized statewide. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3.68% of 116,187 test results on Oct. 23 were positive, 4.0% of 89,381 results on Oct. 22, 5.62% of 92,135 on Oct. 21, 6.74% of 29,890 on Oct. 20, 6.17% of 54,932 on Oct. 19, 4.86% of 34,537 on Oct. 18, 4.68% of 50,887 on Oct. 17, 5.21% of 73,219 on Oct. 16, 4.28% of 74,689 on Oct. 15, 5.20% of 60,681 on Oct. 14, 5.42% of 50,106 on Oct. 13, 4.99% of 51,540 on Oct. 12 and 4.28% of 35,562 results on Oct. 11.
DOH reported results of 5,945,372 cumulative tests done statewide on residents and nonresidents with 13.06% coming back as positive as of Oct. 23, compared to 13.14% on Oct. 22, 13.18% on Oct. 21-20 13.17% on Oct. 19-18, 13.18% on Oct. 17-16, 13.17% on Oct. 15-14, 13.19% on Oct. 13-12, 13.20% on Oct. 11, 13.22% on Oct. 10, N/A on Oct. 9, 13.19% on Oct. 8, 13.21% on Oct. 7, 13.22% on Oct. 6, 13.24% on Oct. 5, 13.25% on Oct. 4, 13.26% on Oct. 3, 13.27% on Oct. 2 and 13.28% on Oct. 1. Results were inconclusive for 7,311. DOH is no longer reporting the number of pending test results.
National cases up to 8.56 million with 224,058 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 8,563,540 with 224,058 deaths. The number of global cases increased to 42,461,399 with 1,145,847 deaths.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
