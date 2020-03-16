In response to the health situation with the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Pinellas County Tax Collector's office is taking precautionary steps by consolidating offices and canceling some services through March 27.
Beginning Tuesday, March 17-Friday, March 27, the Skyway office, 1067 62nd Ave S, St. Petersburg, and Gulf to Bay office, 1663 Gulf to Bay Blvd, Clearwater , will be closed.
Services are still available at the North County Office, 29399 U.S. 19 N. #100, Clearwater; Mid County Office, 13025 Starkey Road, Largo; and South County Office, 1800 66th St. N., St. Petersburg.
Effective immediately, road tests and concealed weapon licensing services are suspended through March 27.
"Right now, we are in uncharted territory and we want to do as much as we can to safeguard our employees and Pinellas County citizens," said Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles W. Thomas. "We are closely monitoring the situation and following advice received both at the state and national levels."
Customers are strongly urged to use the services offered online at www.taxcollet.com to avoid coming into an office at this time.
In addition, an Emergency Order has been executed by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. The order extends all Florida driver licenses and identification cards that will expire in the next 30 days. All Florida driver licenses and identification cards set to expire in the next 30 days will be granted a 30-day extension beyond their current expiration date.