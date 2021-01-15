Pinellas County’s COVID-19 case count climbed to 53,445 with Florida Department of Health reporting 706 more as of Jan. 14. Twelve more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 1,169, according to a report released Jan. 15..
Since Jan. 11, 2,061 new cases have been reported and 80 deaths.
From Jan. 4-10, DOH reported 3,645 new cases and 50 deaths, down slightly from last week. However, for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 3, DOH reported 3,997 new cases and 80 deaths, which was considerably higher than the 2,223 cases and 30 deaths reported for the week of Dec. 21-27.
From Dec. 14-20, 2,807 new cases were reported and 46 deaths. From Dec. 7-13, 2,854 new cases and 26 deaths were reported. From Nov. 30-Dec. 6, 1,841 cases of COVID-19 were reported and 23 deaths.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,548,067 with 23,799 deaths as of Jan. 14. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15, In the United States, cases totaled 23,475,380 with 391,098 deaths. Globally, more than 93.626 million cases and 2 million deaths have been reported.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 52,129 residents and 1,316 non-residents. More cases were in females, 27,974 (54%), to 24,099 in males. Gender was unknown in 56. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, (down from 13%) and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 3,571 residents and 38 non-residents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 22.5% capacity in staffed adult beds (720 of 3,198) on Friday with 17% capacity (58 of 343) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Palms of Pasadena. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. Jan. 15, 360 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 83 in ICU and 29 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 8.80% of 7,017 test results on Jan. 14 were positive, 5.27% of 6,898 results on Jan. 13, 7.75% of 5,311 on Jan. 12, 8.53% of 3,170 on Jan. 11, 11.40% of 3,193 on Jan. 10, 9.94% of 4,437 on Jan. 9, 10.32% of 5,904 on Jan. 8, 10.39% of 6,604 on Jan. 7, 10.79% of 6,110 results on Jan. 6, 11.64% of on Jan. 5, 12.04% on Jan. 4, 11.09% of 2,718 on Jan. 3, 12.09% of 4,015 on Jan. 2, 10.10% of 3,704 on Jan. 1, 10.60% of 7,449 on Dec. 31, 12.07% of 5,224 on Dec. 30, 8.45% of 4,115 on Dec. 29, 14.02% of 2,287 on Dec. 28, 12.57% of 1,899 on Dec. 27, 6.66% of 3,125 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 5.95% of 4,051 results on Dec. 25, 8.20% of 5,889 on Dec. 24, 6.38% of 7,391 on Dec. 23, 8.32% of 4,111 on Dec. 22, 7.92% of 3,536 on Dec. 21, 7.28% of 5,271 on Dec. 20, 6.38% of 3,741 on Dec. 19, 7.27% of 5,626 on Dec. 18, 7.74% of 6,111 results on Dec. 17, 6.42% of 7,610 on Dec. 16 and 7.51% of 3,720 on Dec. 15.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on
Friday, Jan. 15. St. Petersburg has the most with 19,483 cases, 10,288 are Clearwater residents, 5,680 from Largo, 3,530 from Palm Harbor, 2,780 from Seminole, 2,574 from Pinellas Park, 1,881 from Tarpon Springs, 1,653 from Dunedin, 993 from Oldsmar, 788 from Safety Harbor, 427 from Clearwater Beach, 402 from Gulfport, 236 from South Pasadena, 233 from Kenneth City, 226 from Indian Rocks Beach, 205 from Belleair, 139 from Madeira Beach, 80 from Belleair Beach, 77 from Tierra Verde, 63 from Crystal Beach, 56 from St. Pete Beach, 47 from North Redington Beach, 44 from Treasure Island, 27 from Bay Pines, 20 from Lealman, 11 from Redington Shores, nine from Belleair Bluffs, eight from Ozona, seven from Redington Beach, five from Indian Shores, and one listed as homeless and 111 as missing.
Since March, 5,772 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 12 more COVID-19 related death on Jan. 14, upping the death toll to 1,169. Since Jan. 11, 80 more deaths have been confirmed.
DOH reported 50 new deaths from Jan. 4-10, 80 new deaths from Dec. 28-Jan. 3. Only 30 new deaths were reported from Dec. 21-27.
To date, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, four deaths in the 25-34 age group, 11 in the 35-44 group (1%), 33 in 45-54 (3%), 95 in 55-64 (8%), 226 in 65-74 (19%), 350 in 75-84 (30%) and 449 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 743 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 929 deaths, or 11%, and Palm Beach County is No. 2 with 869 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners voted Jan. 12 to extend the local state of emergency through Jan. 22.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County, reported number of new cases was continuing the increase with the seven-day average of new cases up to 586. The positivity rate was 10.4%.
He predicted that hospital bed and staff capacity could likely be strained as the numbers continued to rise and models predict they will continue to go up through at least February.
He said preventative measures are needed, such as social distancing and wearing facial coverings.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve seated patrons.
Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served, and employees must wear masks.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases top 1.548 million with 24,169 deaths
DOH reported another 1,519,944 positive cases in Florida residents as of Jan. 14 with 28,123 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,548,067 — 16,875 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 23,799. DOH also reported that 370 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 24,169, 188 more than yesterday.
From Jan. 11-14, 16,875 new cases have been reported statewide with 745 new deaths. The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 67,463 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Jan. 15. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 10.17% of 146,171 test results on Jan. 14 were positive, 8.63% of 142,263 results on Jan. 13, 10.18% of 120,123 on Jan. 12, 10.69% of 121,890 on Jan. 11, 10.60% of 98,169 on Jan. 10, 10.42% of 104,725 on Jan. 9, 10.76% of 124,789 on Jan. 8, 11.46% of 148,494 on Jan. 7, 11.60% of 148,450 on Jan. 6, 12.60% of 120,303 on Jan. 5, 12.79% of 103,363 on Jan. 4, 12.52% of 78,339 on Jan. 3, 12.43% of 73,235 on Jan. 2, 10.13% of 86,429 on Jan. 1, 11.15% of 167,196 on Dec. 31, 11.62% of 126,357 on Dec. 30, 8.80% of 139,465 on Dec. 29, 23.06% of 39,654 on Dec. 28, 11.22% of 63,566 on Dec. 27, 9.69% of 65,939 test results on Dec. 26 were positive, 8.01% of 68,436 results on Dec. 25, 7.89% of 124,648 on Dec. 24, 7.88% of 150,411 on Dec. 23, 8.68% of 116,426 on Dec. 22, 8.78% of 106,737 on Dec. 21, 8.45% of 116,373 results on Dec. 20, 7.91% of 94,963 on Dec. 19, 8.35% of 125,686 on Dec. 18, 8.75% of 135,453 on Dec. 17, 8.71% of 135,375 on Dec. 16 and 9.28% of 110,843 on Dec. 15.
Vaccination summary
As of Jan. 14, 769,765 had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination statewide and 79,552 had completed the two-shot series. The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 36,453 doses have been administered including 30,301 receiving the first dose and 6,152 completing the two-shot series.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 101,240 doses, followed by Broward with 77,685 doses and Palm Beach with 67,874. DOH also reports that 31,517 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 280,038 receiving the first dose and 6,777 completing the two-dose series. Next were ages 75-84, 156,024 have received first doses with 2,666 receiving a second dose. Of those ages 85 and older, 60,251 have received first doses with 2,467 completing the series.
For ages 55-64, 83,621 have received the first dose and 16,426 have received both doses. For ages 45-54, 69,422 have received the first dose and 16,426 have completed the series.
For the younger age groups, those 16-24 have received 13,628 first doses and 2,163 have completed the series. Of those ages 25-34, 47,917 had received the first dose and 14,985 have finished the series and of those ages 35-44, 58,864 have received a first dose and 17,171 have received both doses.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
