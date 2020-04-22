Largo to offer $1,000 grants to some small businesses

LARGO — City leaders voted April 21 to officially establish a program that would provide $1,000 grants to restaurants, bars and other small businesses deemed nonessential that have been dealt a financial blow by the coronavirus pandemic.
Economic Development Manager Teresa Brydon said city staff has identified 331 eligible businesses that would qualify for the Business Continuity Program.
To be eligible, a business must:
• Have been forced to close or partially close as a result of the orders of the governor or county
• Employ between two and 50 full-time equivalent employees
• Have a physical brick-and-mortar establishment within incorporated Largo
• Have a current business tax receipt
• Have paid in full its 2018 property taxes
• Have no outstanding code enforcement violations
The program also would exclude national franchises, such as McDonald’s restaurants.
Brydon said the next step will be setting up an online application accessed via Largo.com.
“Hopefully, we will be able to have a webpage that outlines the program and what needs to be submitted and who qualifies before the end of this week,” she said.
She is also hopeful the city could start accepting applications by April 29-30.
She said staff would then review applications as quickly as possible.
“Depending upon the amount of applications that we get at the beginning, we’re probably going to have a turnaround of about I’d say at least five to 10 business days to be able to clear through everything and then to forward it on to the Finance Department for payment,” she said.
Proving losses
City Attorney Alan Zimmet said the program was revised from last week’s discussion to comply with the constitutional requirements that govern the expenditure of public funds.
“Under the (Florida) Constitution, the city is prohibited from spending public funds to assist private entities when the public would at most be incidentally benefited,” he said.
Therefore, the program was tailored so it only benefits businesses that have been harmed by the orders from the governor or county.
Part of that revision was adding a requirement that businesses must prove a 35% loss of revenue compared with a similar time last year or proof of an application for state or federal aid, such as a Small Business Association loan.
Mayor Woody Brown, who pushed for the $1,000 grants in order to streamline the process, said businesses that have been forced to close should automatically qualify.
“I think it’s a little bit offensive to make a small business that’s been forced to close for the last month prove that that’s hurt them financially,” said Brown, who pointed out that his business, Main Street Chiropractic, has lost 40% of its revenue and it’s still open.
Zimmet and the rest of the commission agreed to amend the resolution so that only partially closed businesses, such as restaurants, would have to prove losses through loan applications or financial statements. All businesses, however, will still need to submit a completed W-9 form.
Community Development Director Carol Stricklin said funding for the program would come from the city’s foreclosure lien program ($100,000) and a settlement agreement with a property owner for code lien fines ($100,000).
Since 31 eligible businesses are within the West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment District, she added that $30,000 from those funds could also be tapped to help them.
She added that use of Community Development Block Grant funds was also being explored but the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development places more limitations on how those funds can be spent.