Pinellas extends state of emergency, residents asked to be ‘careful and vigilant’

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously June 5 to extend the local state of emergency through June 19. They also talked about safety concerns as people begin to congregate in larger numbers.
County Administrator Barry Burton said the local state of emergency was needed to continue to be able to take measures to respond to and mitigate effects of COVID-19, to apply for FEMA reimbursements and purchase necessary supplies, such as personal protective equipment.
He said although local restrictions had been lifted, the county was still following the governor’s orders that require social distancing, the use of sanitation practices and other safety guidelines.
“Be careful and be vigilant,” Burton said in a message to the public.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard commented that Florida Department of Health in Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe had mentioned in that morning’s briefing that new cases were beginning to shift from long-term care facilities to the general population.
Pinellas reported 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the most in one day since the first case was reported in March.
Choe and commissioners are concerned because people seem to think the virus has gone away, and that’s not true, Gerard said.
Burton said he had recently gone out to eat with his wife and a restaurant/bar across the street from where they ate had “been packed” with no one practicing social distancing.
“That puts everybody at risk,” he said.
Burton said in addition to an increase in cases, as of Friday morning, an uptick in the number of positive tests had been observed.
Commissioners discussed the difficulty of trying to determine what was causing the increase in cases and how it might tie to more test results being reported in a day or other factors.
Choe said testing reports were based on a 14-day average and confirmed there had been a slight increase in the number of positive test results. However, the volume of traffic into local emergency rooms, hospital capacity and ventilator use has continued to stay flat or declined.
Dr. Angus Jameson, medical director at Pinellas County Emergency Medical Services, said the increase in cases and positive tests wasn’t unexpected; however, he said it was important that people in the community continue to do what’s needed to keep safe.
Those measures include wearing a face mask when out in public and continue to wash hands frequently.
He compared it to wearing a seat belt and also having an air bag in your car, which together give better protection in case of a crash.
“This is not going to end anytime soon,” he said. “Be smart. Keep safe.”
Commissioner Ken Welch agreed that everyone should be encouraged to continue social distancing by staying 6 feet apart from people who did not live in your immediate household. However, the governor had changed the number that can gather in a group from 10 to 50.
Commissioner Janet Long is concerned about protesters, locally and across the nation, gathering in large groups.
“Hardly any of them are wearing masks,” she said.
Commissioner Dave Eggers said although the state had made the decision to open up, it is still safer to stay home if you can and it’s safer to protect yourself when you go out. He said if you’re not worried about yourself, perhaps you can worry about your parents, grandparents and others.
He said getting back to work to improve the economy was a trade off with safety. Allowing hospitals to resume elective surgeries had been necessary because some serious surgeries had been put on hold. But, he said, the question still lingers, “did we do the right thing. Should we do more or do less. It’s a trade off on the health side.”
“Please folks, be careful,” he said. “Stay home if you can.”
He asked that people be “smarter than we have been in the last three weeks,” adding that part of the irresponsible behavior was likely attributed to being cooped up so long.
Burton said staff was making plans to respond to a possible second wave in the fall, but he is concerned about “what the public is willing to accept.”
“We’re in this for the long haul,” he said. “Remember to stay safe.”
