Largo looks to help small businesses with $1,000 grants

LARGO — When Gov. Ron DeSantis forced bars and restaurants to close their dining rooms last month, Largo businesses came to the city for help. When another order from the state and Pinellas County later forced all nonessential businesses to close their doors to halt the spread of the coronavirus, even more came to the city looking for relief.
Economic Development Manager Teresa Brydon said staff did what it could to be of assistance.
But now city leaders want to give Largo’s small businesses the assistance they really want: cash.
City commissioners agreed to move forward April 14 with a grant program that could provide as many as 358 small businesses with a one-time payment of at least $1,000.
City staff had initially proposed a program that would provide two months of commercial rent or mortgage assistance in an amount not to exceed $5,000, but Mayor Woody Brown urged commissioners and staff to simplify the process for the sake of expediency.
“What we’re trying to do is help keep them afloat and $1,000 goes a long way for small businesses, believe me,” said Brown, owner of Main Street Chiropractic. “I think if we can do something like that to every single business that we have in the city that is 50 (employees) or less, it would do a lot for these businesses. And it would be easy. Finding the money part might not be easy.”
Brydon said the 358 businesses were identified because they were classified as a restaurant, bar, or nonessential business, have a brick-and-mortar location, a Largo Business Tax Receipt, and between two and 50 employees.
Brown agreed with the criteria and cited St. Petersburg’s grant program as an example of how simpler would be better compared with Largo’s rent or mortgage assistance proposal.
“It would enable us to be quick about it, because if we establish this grant program and we’re up and running in six weeks, that might be too late for some of these businesses,” he said.
St. Petersburg’s Fighting Chance Fund provides $5,000 grants to locally owned businesses with as many as 25 employees and $500 to eligible individuals.
“Their program seemed to be a little bit less convoluted,” he said.
The city of Tarpon Springs has taken the same path, offering $1,000 grants to public-facing businesses in the city limits that have fewer than 50 employees. Its program, however, would not include national chains, franchises or nonprofits.
Brydon added that Pinellas County Economic Development is also in the process of formulating its own countywide grant program, but it’s still preliminary.
Finding funding
Where the city of Largo would get as much as $358,000 is still unclear.
Brydon said possible funding sources could be the West Bay Drive Community Redevelopment Agency, Community Development Block Grants, or revenue from the Community Standards’ foreclosure program.
“We truly don’t know how much funds that we’ll have available, so we’ll have to think about that and be able to work around it,” she said.
Now that staff has a number to shoot for, Brydon said they would explore the options and bring back details to the commission Tuesday, April 21. Depending on the funding source, Brydon said she thinks staff could have the program up and running by the end of next week.
“I think the sooner the better, obviously,” Brown said. “A lot of people that have applied for federal help are still waiting. If they are waiting for the county to finish up their program, it’s going to be a little while probably. I would like to be the first one to help them out.”