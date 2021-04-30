TALLAHASSEE — State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees issued new health advisories April 29 which rescind previous advisories, expands vaccine eligibility and encourages resuming in-person government operations and services statewide.
As of April 5, all Floridians ages 16 and up were eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Rivkees reports that nearly nine million people have been vaccinated in the state. In his advisory he also said that vaccine supplies were sufficient to provide a vaccination for every Floridian that wanted one.
Due to that availability of vaccine, he has ordered eligibility to include anyone who is in the state for the “purpose of providing goods and services for the benefit of residents and visitors.”
He also encouraged everyone providing COVID-19 vaccinations to take steps to make sure no vaccines are wasted.
He noted that studies have shown that the vaccines protect individuals from COVID-19 and dramatically diminish hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus. Therefore, the new advisory also contains guidance on COVID-19 restrictions.
In his order, he said fully vaccinated people should no longer be advised to wear face coverings or avoid social and recreational gatherings except in limited circumstances. He did not specify what those circumstances might be.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the one dose from Johnson & Johnson.
“Continuing COVID-19 restrictions on individuals with no end in sight, including the long-term use of face coverings and withdrawal from social and recreational gatherings, pose a risk of adverse and unintended consequences,” the Surgeon General said.
Lastly, Rivkees said government offices should be conducting in-person operations to carry out their duties to better serve Floridians.