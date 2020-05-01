DUNEDIN — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday that, beginning Monday, about 80 Florida state parks will reopen in limited capacities.
According to floridastateparks.org, which is run by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Honeymoon Island State Park is one of them.
It’s not true, according to Mayor Julie Ward Bujalski, who said later Friday that she spoke with Honeymoon Island officials to confirm it.
“They are not opening Honeymoon because it is the No. 1 park in the state,” she said during an update on the city’s Facebook page. “There are a number of state parks that will be reopening because of that amount of people that attend and because of the bathroom cleaning and the interaction that they’re worried about. So, they’re opening smaller state parks that maybe don’t have bathrooms or have less interaction as a first step of a soft opening, and that’s supposed to happen Monday.”
Bujalski added that residents and visitors should keep checking for updates.
“I am also told that that may change over the weekend,” she said.
Residents aren’t the only ones who thought Honeymoon Island was going to open.
Sheriff Bob Gualtieri mentioned during Friday morning’s County Commission meeting that he was planning on assigning 11 deputies to the park to enforce social distancing guidelines.
For passholders of the park wondering if they will get a refund for the time it’s been closed, Bujalski said don’t get your hopes up.
“I can’t answer that question but I’m doubtful because it’s a state of emergency,” she said.
The Dunedin Causeway will be fully open, however, but social distancing guidelines will apply, and nine deputies will be assigned to it, Gualtieri said.
Other state parks in the Pinellas County area that are expected to open include Anclote Key Preserve State Park and Egmont Key State Park.
According to DEP, during this early phase of reopening, visitors should expect limited hours, capacity and amenities. Visitors will be asked to practice proper social distancing and to limit group size to 10 or less and to stay 6 feet apart.
Reopened beach areas allow visitors access to active recreation only, which includes walking, jogging, swimming and fishing. No sunbathing, chairs, canopies or coolers are allowed in beach areas at this time.
Reopened parks will resume normal operation hours of 8 a.m. to sunset, with the exception of beach areas. Access to beach areas will have reduced daily hours that may vary locally along with reductions in visitor capacity to ensure social distancing.