Florida Department of Health has reported 1,626 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County from Feb. 15-20, bringing the total to 64,951. Forty-two have died due to the novel coronavirus. The death toll stands at 1,414.
So far this week, the county is on track to show an increase in cases and deaths. For the week of Feb. 8-14, Florida Department of Health reported 1,596 new cases and 28 deaths.
The numbers had been improving in recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths, which was a decrease over the week of Jan. 25-31, when 2,519 new cases and 52 deaths were reported.
From Jan. 18-24, 2,668 new cases and 68 deaths from Jan. 18-24, and from Jan. 11-17, 3,135 new cases and 95 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,868,772 with 30,434 deaths as of Feb. 20. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the United States, cases totaled nearly 28.12 million with 498,514 deaths compared to 28 million cases and 497,345 deaths at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 19. Globally, 111.26 million cases were reported with almost 2.464 million deaths compared to nearly 111 million cases were reported with almost 2.46 million deaths on Feb. 19.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 63,362 residents and 1,589 non-residents. More cases were in females, 33,810 (53%), to 29,508 in males. Gender was unknown in 44. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 43, which is down from 44 reported previously. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,179 residents and 51 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 27% capacity in staffed adult beds (857 of 3,151) on Sunday with 29% capacity (99 of 336) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Morton Plant. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:35 a.m. Feb. 21, 229 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 45 in ICU and 26 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 5.85% of 2,720 test results on Feb. 20 were positive, 6.04% of 4,916 results on Feb. 19, 6.28% of 5,510 on Feb. 18, 6.45% of 3,349 on Feb. 17, 5.88% of 4,734 on Feb. 16, 8.38% of 2,603 on Feb. 15, 7.14% of 2,056 on Feb. 14, 5.40% of 2,646 on Feb. 13, 4.73% of 4,674 on Feb. 12, 4.99% of 5,383 on Feb. 11, 4.95% of 6,969 on Feb. 10, 4.65% of 3,836 on Feb. 9, 6.35% of 3,32 on Feb. 8, 5.56% of 3,194 on Feb. 7, 5.03% of 3,569 on Feb. 6, 6.69% of 4,773 on Feb. 5, 3.69% of 9,849 on Feb. 4, 9.22% of 2,925 on Feb. 3, 6.53% of 2,832 on Feb. 2 and 6.69% of 5,609 on Feb. 1.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,603 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 10% of cases in the county, which is down 1% from previous reports.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Feb. 21. St. Petersburg has the most with 23,371 cases, 12,453 are Clearwater residents, 6,935 from Largo, 4,406 from Palm Harbor, 3,436 from Seminole, 3,202 from Pinellas Park, 2,303 from Tarpon Springs, 2,049 from Dunedin, 1,255 from Oldsmar, 1,005 from Safety Harbor, 533 from Clearwater Beach, 507 from Gulfport, 294 from Indian Rocks Beach, 273 from Kenneth City, 265 from South Pasadena, 246 from Belleair, 180 from Madeira Beach, 101 from Belleair Beach, 96 from Tierra Verde, 79 from Crystal Beach, 70 from St. Pete Beach, 55 from North Redington Beach, 50 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 29 from Lealman, 17 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, nine from Redington Beach, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 53 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
From Feb. 15-20, DOH reported 42 new COVID-19 related deaths, upping the death toll to 1,414.
Deaths had been declining in recent weeks. DOH reported only 28 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-14. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Feb. 20, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 15 in the 35-44 group (1%), 39 in 45-54 (3%), 112 in 55-64 (8%), 287 in 65-74 (20%), 423 in 75-84 (30%) and 532 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 845 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 995 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 977 deaths, or 9%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton has extended the local state of emergency through Feb. 26. County commissioners are expected to extend it another seven days through March 5 at their Feb. 23 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases pass 1.86 million with 30,434 deaths
DOH reported another 1,834,708 positive cases in Florida residents as of Feb. 20 with 34,064 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,868,772 — 5,065 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 29,906. DOH also reported that 528 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 30,434, 105 more than yesterday.
So far this week, Feb. 15-20, DOH has reported 37,784 new cases and 1,010 deaths.
For the week of Feb. 8-14, 47,269 new cases and 1,147 deaths were reported, a decrease from recent weeks. From Feb. 1-7, 56,595 new cases and 1,158 deaths were reported. From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths were reported, and from Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 77,758 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Feb. 20. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.32% of 73,873 test results on Feb. 20 were positive, 5.74% of 117,316 results as of Feb. 19, 5.85% of 106,831 on Feb. 18, 6.39% of 73,950 on Feb. 17, 6.43% of 105,132 on Feb. 16, 6.63% of 94,079 on Feb. 15, 6.83% of 51,627 on Feb. 14, 6.97% of 77,528 results on Feb. 13, 6.44% of 107,465 on Feb. 12, 6.20% of 113,222 on Feb. 11, 6.16% of 125,852 on Feb. 10, 6.60% of 105,035 on Feb. 9, 6.96% of 93,842 on Feb. 8, 7.37% of 70,874 on Feb. 7, 6.82% of 91,451 on Feb. 6, 6.25% of 111,041 on Feb. 5, 5.81% of 177,322 on Feb. 4, 8.74% of 78,811 on Feb. 3, 7.81% of 79,954 on Feb. 2 and 8.36% of 113,126 on Feb. 1.
Vaccination summary
As of Feb. 20, statewide, 1,305,034 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,388,919 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 127,208 doses have been administered including 61,491 receiving the first dose and 65,717 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 75,503 and 51,367 males with 106 unknown; and 90,673 were white, 4,387 were Black and 3,340 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 267,232 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 248,855 and Broward with 228,585 doses. DOH also reported that 73,230 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 543,367 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 312,222 receiving both doses and ages 85 and older with 123,789. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24.
In Pinellas, 25,167 ages 65-74 have received two doses, 12,671 ages 75-84 and 6,740 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.