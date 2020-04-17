PALM HARBOR — Throughout the Tampa Bay area and across the country, hundreds of businesses and organizations have suffered, or been forced to close, while others have seen the need for their services grow during the coronavirus pandemic.
Food pantries are in a unique position because as more people join the ranks of the unemployed their services are needed more than ever. On top of that, supplies, resources and volunteers have been dwindling following the statewide safer-at-home order enacted by Gov. Ron DeSantis in late March.
FEAST Food Pantry in Palm Harbor, however, is bucking the trend, as the independent nonprofit has not only experienced a surge of people pulling into their shaded lot at 2255 Nebraska Ave. the last few weeks, they’ve been able to keep up with the demand, according to the president of FEAST’s board of directors, Tamara Black.
“We’ve only got a few weeks of data since this started, but last week we exploded,” Black said April 8. “We typically get about 350 people a week, and last week we had 517. It’s been crazy.”
Typically, FEAST supplies bags of food, including meat, produce, perishable and nonperishable items, to registered families based on size twice a month.
“We serve approximately 500 families a month, but they can come twice a month, unlike other food pantries that are typically once a month,” Black explained, noting it’s open from 9 a.m. until noon Tuesday through Friday.
Since the crisis started, however, the pantry also allowed those with out-of-area ZIP codes to come once a month, a generous gesture that helped fuel the recent boom.
“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in numbers since the COVID situation began about a month ago,” Black said, adding, “We expect that number to continue to rise.”
Black, who has been with the 38-year-old nonprofit for a year and a half, said despite the increased traffic they have able to keep up with the demand, thanks to a steady influx of volunteers and strong backing from reliable donors.
“We don’t get any federal, state or local grant money,” she said. “But we have great partnerships with local businesses, including Publix, and we have many people who donate to us regularly.”
Regarding the help, Black said, “most of our volunteers are elderly, so only about five or six remain. But we’ve been fortunate with new volunteers coming daily. It takes a little bit of training, but they’re picking it up.”
David Martin is a prime example of a new volunteer who picked up the FEAST system, which now includes a curbside component, very quickly, according to Black.
“David came in one day when this first started and asked if he could help out and he hasn’t left,” Black said, as the Dunedin resident checked in drivers and ferried bags of food to their cars. “He’s been a huge help to us.”
Martin, who usually volunteers at the nonprofit Toymakers of East Lake across town, said he decided to find another place after the coronavirus restrictions forced the workshop to temporarily shut down.
“What’s important now is people need to eat,” a sweat-soaked Martin said during a brief break. “So, I looked this up, rode my bike over here and I’ve been here ever since. They won’t let me leave!”
He noted the gig would become a part of his regular routine after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
“I’ll probably split time between the two because this is a great organization,” Martin said. “And the fact they stayed open during this says a lot about them.”
To volunteer or donate to FEAST Food Pantry, visit feastfoodpantry.com or call 727-789-5275.