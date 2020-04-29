Florida Department of Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths in Pinellas County Wednesday morning, bringing the case count to 718 and the death toll to 34.
The county’s first two COVID-19 cases were reported on March 11. The first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 33,193 with 1,218 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 1,015,289 with 58,529 deaths. Globally, more than 3.1 million cases have been reported with 218,649 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 677 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. More cases were in females, 53%, to 47% in males. Ages range from 1-101. Median age was 56.
DOH reported Tuesday morning that 216 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 202 residents and 14 nonresidents. About 29% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 37% available bed capacity on Wednesday morning with 29% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Wednesday morning, 13,992 people had been tested for the novel coronavirus in Pinellas with 13,071 testing negative. Ten tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 193. Just over 5% of test results were positive.
Large percentage of cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 669 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 209 cases (29%), 114 are Clearwater residents, 88 from Seminole, 83 from Largo, 52 from Palm Harbor, 30 from Tarpon Springs, 22 from Pinellas Park, 18 from Dunedin, 10 from Safety Harbor, nine from Clearwater Beach, seven from Oldsmar, five from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport, Kenneth City and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, and Belleair Bluffs, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Cases numbers at long-term care facilities
The number of cases in residents and long-term care facilities was 156 as of a April 28 report. The numbers do not reflect current infections. At least one case has been reported at 21 facilities. Multiple cases have been reported from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion and St. Marks Village in Palm Harbor. DOH has confirmed 17 deaths.
COVID-19 death count on the rise
Pinellas County’s death toll is up to 34 with three new deaths reported April 29. No further information was available.
DOH announced the death an 87-year-old man on April 27, who had been a resident at St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor, according to a report from the District Six Medical Examiner’s office.
The medical examiner’s office also provided six more reports of deaths on April 27. Two of those deaths were residents of St. Mark Village, a 97-year-old man who died April 25 and a 93-year-old woman who died April 24.
Four others had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including a 78-year-old man who died April 24, a 102-year-old woman (the oldest victim thus far) who died on April 25, a 94-year-old woman who died April 25 and a 98-year-old woman who died on April 27.
DOH confirmed eight COVID-19 related deaths in the county from April 21-24. The death of a 92-year-old woman was announced April 24. According to reports from the medical examiner’s office she had been a patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
DOH reported two deaths due to the coronavirus the night of April 23. Both were men. Ages were 95 and 84. According to reports from the medical examiner’s office, the 95-year-old had been a resident of St. Mark Village in Palm Harbor and the 84-year-old man had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were confirmed on the night of April 22. They also were men. Ages were 90 and 75. The 75-year-old had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, according to the medical examiner’s report.
DOH reported on the morning of April 22 that a 90-year-old woman had died. According to the medical examiner’s office, she had been a patient at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 21: a 79-year-old man and a 96-year-old woman, another patient from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Two deaths were reported on April 17. One was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that another patient, a 74-year-old man, had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to the coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to the coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and safer-at-home order on April 21, making it effective through May 1. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The commission is scheduled to meet on extending the state of emergency and safer-at-home orders on May 1, 9:30 a.m. Commissioners voted on April 28 to reopen pools on April 30 and beaches on May 4.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 33,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 32,318 on Wednesday morning. Another 875 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 33,193 — 347 more than the number reported on Tuesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 1,218, which is 47 more than the number reported yesterday.
DOH reports that 5,419 have been hospitalized statewide.
As of Wednesday morning, 375,300 had been tested statewide with 340,295 testing negative. DOH says 9% of results have been positive.
Of the 33,193 statewide cases, 1,731 were travel-related, 11,122 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,557 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 15,970 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30. Gov. DeSantis is expected to make an announcement on future orders on Wednesday.
National cases top 1 million
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 1,015,289 with 58,529 deaths compared 1,002,498 with 57,266 deaths reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The number of global cases increased to 3,142,942 with 218,649 deaths compared to 3,083,467 with 213,824 deaths on Tuesday afternoon.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Note: Florida DOH moved to releasing only one report a day on COVID-19 as of April 25. As of 1 p.m. Monday, the detailed report had not yet been released.
