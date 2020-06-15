Pinellas County’s count of COVID-19 cases continues to climb. Florida Department of Health reported 154 more on Monday, bringing the total to 2,389. The death toll remains at 102.
For the week June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, a new one-day high.
In comparison, DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 77,326 with 2,938 deaths on Monday. Cases in the United States totaled 2,095,043 with 115,732 deaths. Globally, more than 7.9 million cases have been reported with 434,060 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 2,337 residents and 52 non-residents. More cases were in females, 58%, to 42% in males. Ages range from 1-102. Median age was 46 in the county-specific report, which is in line with the number given by Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of DOH Pinellas, at a meeting on June 11. The largest number of cases was in the age range of 25-34.
Note: the state’s chart for Pinellas still shows the median age at 57.
Choe also said the percent of cases in blacks was increasing. It was 25% on Monday with 9% for Hispanics, another demographic where cases were increasing, according to Choe.
DOH reported that 485 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 468 residents (eight more than Sunday) and 17 nonresidents. About 21% people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized since March. This percentage has been decreasing in recent days.
Local hospitals reported 30% available bed capacity on Monday with 22% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported on June 15 that 64,957 COVID-19 tests had been done in Pinellas, 4,735 more than the day before. DOH says an average of 3.4% of test results were positive, up from 3.3 on Sunday, 3.2% on Saturday and 3.1% on Friday.
According to the detail report released June 14, 166 of 3,129 tests, or 5%, from June 13 were positive. Eighteen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 74.
A summary report for Pinellas shows 3.1% of tests done of June 12 were positive, 3.8% from June 11, 4.6% from June 10, 3.1% from June 9, 1.6% of tests from June 8, 2.9% of tests from June 7, 1.6% from June 6 and 3.1% from June 5. The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7.
For online information on testing and location of sites, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 2,175 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday. St. Petersburg has the most with 1,071 cases (49%), 324 are Clearwater residents, 236 from Largo, 160 from Seminole, 107 from Pinellas Park, 90 from Palm Harbor, 42 from Tarpon Springs, 34 from Dunedin, 20 from Safety Harbor, 17 from Oldsmar, 16 from Clearwater Beach, 11 from Indian Rocks Beach, eight each from Gulfport and South Pasadena, seven from Kenneth City, five from Madeira Beach, three from Belleair, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs, Lealman, North Redington Beach and St. Pete Beach, and one each from Indian Shores, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and Tierra Verde.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 582 cases have been reported at these facilities, or 27% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 73 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of June 14 with 316 cases in residents and 174 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
DOH reported on June 14 that 86 cases had been reported by Gulf Shore Care Center, 76 cases by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab, 55 cases had been reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 35 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 33 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 20 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 19 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 15 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg , 14 by St. Mark Village nursing home in Palm Harbor, 13 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 10 by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View in South Pasadena and 10 by Patrick Manor in St. Petersburg. The rest had less than 10 cases.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 deaths
At least 77 of the county’s 102 deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released June 13, 26 deaths were from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 16 from Gulf Shore Care Center; 11 deaths from St. Mark Village; six from Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; five from Patrick Manor; three from St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehab; three from Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; and two from the Inn at Freedom Square.
In addition, one death each was reported at Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden in Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Addington Place of East Lake in Tarpon Springs and Sable Palms Health Care Center in Largo. Note: Palm Garden in Clearwater tells Tampa Bay Newspapers it has no deaths.
DOH reported on June 12 that an 86-year-old woman had died, bringing the death count to 102.
DOH reported on June 11 that a 65-year-old woman had died. District Six Medical Examiner’s office released seven death investigation reports the same day, including a 77-year-old man who died June 7, a 73-year-old man who died June 2, a 90-year-old woman who died June 9 and a 65-year-old woman who died June 10. All four were residents of Gulf Shore Care Center.
Local state of emergency extended
The Pinellas County Commission voted June 5 to extend the local state of emergency through June 19. Commissioners have lifted local restrictions at beaches, swimming pools and playgrounds; however, statewide orders remain in effect, which include social distancing, capacity and sanitation requirements. During a special meeting on June 11, commissioners discussed ways to get the message out to the public about the need to continue to protect themselves and others from COVID-19.
Commissioners urge the public to wear cloth masks when in large groups and in enclosed public spaces. They also ask that people remember to use social distancing, wash their hands and continue good sanitation and hygiene measures.
Commissioners will vote on extending the state of emergency until June 26 during a June 18 virtual meeting.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
State cases top 77,000 with 2,938 deaths
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 75,388 on Monday. Another 1,938 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 77,326— 1,798 more than the number reported on Sunday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 2,938, which is seven more than the number reported the day before.
DOH reports that 12,015 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on June 15 that 1,431,164 people had been tested statewide. DOH says 5.4% of results have been positive, the same as June 14. The state reported that 5.3% had tested positive as of June 12. As of June 14, 977 tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,184.
Of the 75,568 cases reported June 13, 2,268 were travel-related, 33,962 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,178 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 26,968 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced during a June 3 press conference that the state was moving into phase 2 of its recovery plan. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers must be seated to be served. The new rules do not apply to nightclubs, which remain closed.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and can continue to operate at 50% capacity.
DeSantis changed the rules to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, the governor said other personal services could reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
Pari-mutuel facilities were allowed to submit reopening plans. The state’s universities have until June 23 to submit reopening plans. The governor announced plans during a June 11 press conference to reopen schools in August.
Persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions are still urged to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
In the written order, it says that all persons who work in long-term care facilities should be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Governor’s response to rising numbers
DeSantis answered questions from the media on June 11 and seemed unconcerned about the increase in cases around the state. He attributed it to more testing both of the general public and in long-term care facilities.
He pointed out that more cases were showing up in the younger demographic and said that most of those cases had “no clinical consequences.” He said hospital capacity was still good.
With asked about possible “spikes” in the numbers, he said Florida had never had a spike when compared it to places such as New York.
He said the people most at risk continue to be those older than 65 with chronic medical conditions.
National cases near 2.1 million with 115,732 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11 a.m. Monday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 2,095,043 with 115,732 deaths compared to 2,075,840 with 115,436 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The number of global cases increased to 7,945,479 with 434,060 deaths compared to 7,820,023 with 430,605 deaths on Sunday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
