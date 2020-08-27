Two more Pinellas school employees test positive; 6 more classrooms quarantined

LARGO — An additional two Pinellas County School District employees have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in the district to 11 since school began Aug. 24.
In a press release Thursday, Public Information Officer Isabel Mascarenas announced that Osceola Middle School and Walter Pownall Service Center each had one employee test positive. Six classrooms at Osceola Middle School have been quarantined due to the potential exposure; there were no quarantine orders issued at Walter Pownall Service Center.
Earlier this week, district officials announced positive cases at Northeast High School, Pinellas Park Elementary School, Carwise Middle School, Shore Acres Elementary School, Clearwater High School and the Walter Pownall Service Center.
Seven classes at Carwise Elementary School and four classes at Pinellas Academy of Math and Science were quarantined as of Aug. 26.
The total number of classes to be quarantined within the first three days of school is 17.
This story is expected to update throughout the week. Visit TBNweekly.com for the latest information on positive cases in Pinellas County schools.