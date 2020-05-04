Pinellas County residents can get a COVID-19 test at no cost as of Monday, May 4.
Community Health Centers of Pinellas is offering the COVID-19 tests without restrictions at three testing sites. Residents do not need to have symptoms or be a CHC patient.
Testing sites will provide same day walk-ups and drive ups, but appointments are recommended to decrease wait times. Make an appointment by calling 727-824-8181 and selecting option 0.
The following testing sites will be open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
• 707 East Druid Road, Clearwater.
• 7550 43rd St. N., Pinellas Park.
• 1344 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg (Johnnie Ruth Clarke Center).
A condensed electronic registration will be required at testing sites. Residents are asked to bring a valid ID.
Pinellas County will continue to share updates and outreach regarding these and upcoming events as test efforts continue to ramp up in Pinellas.
For more information about the county’s response to COVID-19, including comprehensive resources for finding other types of local assistance, visit www.PinellasCounty.org/Covid19.