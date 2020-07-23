Florida Department of Health reported on July 23 that 22 more Pinellas County residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 364. Another 180 COVID-19 cases were added to the count, bringing the total to 14,371.
Since July 20, 899 new cases have been reported with 50 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 14,266 residents and 105 non-residents. More cases were in females, 7,657 (54%), to 6,533 in males. Gender was unknown for 76. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 41. Seventeen percent were Black and 9% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 389,868 with 5,518 deaths on Wednesday. Cases in the United States totaled 3,991,061 with 143,446 deaths. Globally, more than 15.29 million cases have been reported with 624,665 deaths.
Case counts surged as county reopened
From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, from June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 23 that 1,235 have been hospitalized, including 1,216 residents (30 more than Wednesday) and 19 non-residents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 21% capacity in adult beds (624 of 2,967) on Thursday, compared to 18.3% capacity (538 of 2,940) on Wednesday, 17.33% capacity (504 of 2,908) on Tuesday, nearly 19% capacity (540 of 2,897) on Monday, nearly 18% capacity (510 of 2,844) on Sunday, 18% capacity (528 of 2,955) on Saturday, and nearly 19% capacity (550 of 2,908) on Friday. According to Pinellas County’s dash board, 515 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 15.6% (46 of 295) on Thursday, compared to 13.75% (40 of 291) on Wednesday, 16.61% (48 of 289) on Tuesday, 15.5% (46 of 297) on Monday, 13.42% (40 of 298) on Sunday, nearly 17% (49 of 291) on Saturday and 16% (48 or 299) on Friday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 106 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient and 67 were on a ventilator.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Thursday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Morton Plant had 13 ICU beds, Bayfront Health had nine, Mease Countryside had nine, St. Anthony’s had four, Largo Medical Center had three and Kindred Hospital each had three, AdventHealth North Pinellas and Palms of Pasadena each had two and Mease Dunedin had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Wednesday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Bayfront Health had 12 ICU beds, Morton Plant had 9, Mease Countryside had six, St. Anthony’s had five, Mease Dunedin, AdventHealth North Pinellas and Kindred Hospital each had two, and Largo Medical Center and Palms of Pasadena each had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Tuesday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Monday, AdventHealth North Pinellas and St. Petersburg General. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Sunday, Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General. Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday and Saturday, Palms of Pasadena and St. Petersburg General.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 145,239 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 22 with an average rate of positive results at 9.9%, the same as July 21, but up from 9.8% on July 20, 9.7% on July 19 and July 18, 9.6% on July 17, 9.5% on July 16, 9.4% on July 15, 9.3% on July 14 and 13 and 9.2% on July 12. Results were pending for 22 and 101 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 8.4% of 2,021 tests on July 21 were positive,
6.2% of 4,064 tests on July 21 were positive, 8.4% of 2,460 tests on July 20, 8.1% of 2,771 on July 19, 8.1% of 5,376 on July 18, 9.2% of 3,057 on July 17, 9.5% of 3,414 on July 16, 9.9% of 2,663 on July 15, 8.9% of 3,709 on July 14, 10.2% of 2,846 on July 13 and 7.7% of 7,296 July 12.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Thursday. St. Petersburg has the most with 6,127 cases, 2,761 are Clearwater residents, 1,484 from Largo, 786 from Palm Harbor, 714 from Pinellas Park, 689 from Seminole, 402 from Tarpon Springs, 356 from Dunedin, 238 from Oldsmar, 180 from Safety Harbor, 111 from Clearwater Beach, 83 from Gulfport, 57 from Kenneth City, 48 from South Pasadena, 44 from Indian Rocks Beach, 23 from Madeira Beach, 16 from Belleair, 17 from Belleair Beach, 14 from Crystal Beach, nine from Tierra Verde and North Redington Beach, seven from Treasure Island, five from St. Pete Beach and Bay Pines, three from Belleair Bluffs, two from Lealman, one from Indian Shores, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 68 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,806 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 130 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 20 with 1,038 cases in residents and 592 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 146 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 92 by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 83 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 82 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 81 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 80 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 65 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 58 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 54 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 45 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 44 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 35 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 29 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 28 by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 26 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 23 by Stirling House 2, 23 by Regal Palms in Largo, 23 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 22 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 20 by Royal Oaks Manor in Largo, 19 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 18 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 17 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 17 by The Oaks of Clearwater, 17 by Palm Garden of Largo, 15 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 14 by Angel Care Assisted Living Facility in St. Petersburg, 14 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 14 by Pinellas Point Nursing and Rehab Center in St. Petersburg, 13 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, 13 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs and 13 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 13.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH reported 22 more COVID-19 related deaths on July 23, including nine women, age 99, 96, 91, 90, 90, 81, 78, 77, 73; and 13 men age 92, 90, 86, 81, 85, 78, 76, 76, 75, 75, 73, 65, 58. The death toll rose to 364.
At least 251 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities.
According to a weekly report from DOH released July 19, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 19 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 12 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 11 by Jacaranda Manor; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; eight by Boca Ciega Center; seven by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center and Regal Palms, seven by Walton Place; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; six by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; and five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View.
In addition, four were reported by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Countryside Rehab and Healthcare; three by Grand Villa of Largo, Carrington Place, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, North Rehabilitation Center and Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater; and two by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Egret Cove, The Inn at Freedom Square, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, Regal Palms and Westminster Suncoast.
One death each was reported by County Inn in Pinellas Park, Consulate Health of Safety Harbor, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Baytree Lakeside, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Seabreeze Siesta Manor of Clearwater, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sunset Point, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater and West Bay of Tampa.
DOH reported eight more deaths in Pinellas on July 22, including two women, age 97 and 52; and one man, age 59. No further details were available for the others. DOH reported 11 COVID-19 deaths on July 21 including two women, age 83 and 74; and nine men, age 92, 90, 89, 88, 87, 79, 78, 69 and 56.
The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office provided 27 death investigation reports on July 21. Thirteen were residents of long-term care facilities, including four from Jacaranda Manor: a 76-year-old man who died July 3, a 64-year-old man who died July 12, a 70-year-old woman who was found dead in her bed July 12 and a 73-year-old man who died July 15.
The medical examiner also reported on two that died July 5: a 91-year-old woman from Kensington Gardens Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and a 98-year-old man from Heron House assisted living facility, plus a 90-year-old woman who died July 8 from Bon Secours Maria Manor.
Two reports were deaths on July 14: an 89-year-old woman from Gulf Shore Care Center and a 102-year-old from Seminole Square ALF. Four others died on July 15: a 90-year-old woman from Westminster Shores, a 71-year-old man from Baytree Lakeside ALF in Kenneth City, a 79-year-old woman from Country Inn Memory Care and an 84-year-old woman from Carrollwood Care Center in Tampa who died at AdventHealth North Pinellas.
Twelve others went to the hospital from their home, including a 65-year-old man died July 3; an 86-year-old man died who died July 6 and an 85-year-old man who also died July 6; an 82-year-old woman who died July 13 and a 76-year-old woman who died July 14.
Two died July 15: an 89-year-old woman and an 86-year-old woman. Five died July 16: an 81-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, a 48-year-old man, a 79-year-old man and a 77-year-old man.
The last two were not Pinellas County residents. One was a 74-year-old man who died July 15. He was transferred from a hospital in Port Charlotte to Largo Medical Center. The second was a 95-year-old woman who died July 16. She was from Tampa and had been visiting relatives in St. Petersburg.
DOH also reported nine COVID-19 related deaths on July 20, including five women, age 97, 93, 79, 77 and 68; and four men, age 75, 73, 68 and 32.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 13 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 21, which is one more than reported on July 15.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group, 11 in 45-54, 25 in 55-64, 63 in 65-74, 114 in 75-84 and 145 in ages 85 and up.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 21 to extend the local state of emergency through July 31. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places where social distancing (keeping 6 feet apart) is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count nears 390,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 385,091 on Thursday. Another 4,699 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 389,868 — 10,249 more than the number reported on Wednesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 5,518, which is 173 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 114 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 22,644 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 864 more than the number reported on Wednesday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,215,185 tests had been done statewide as of July 22 with 12.1% coming back as positive, up from 12% on July 12, 11.9% on July 20, 11.8% on July 19, up from 11.6% on July 18, 11.5% on July 17, 11.3% on July 16 and 11.2% on July 15, 11.3% on July 14, 10.8% on July 13, and 10.7% on July 12. DOH reported that 4,242 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 2,626.
Looking at daily results, 12.31% of 72,923 tests on July 22 were positive ,10.55% of 82,644 tests on July 21, 13,62% of 59,431 on July 20, 14.74% of 60,787 on July 19, 11.83% of 93,122 on July 18, 12.17% of 74,247 on July 17, 11.85% of 84,286 on July 16, 12.97% of 93,017 on July 15, 13.59% of 64,132 on July 14, 15.03% of 52,395 on July 13 and 12.9% of 97,783 on July 12.
In a press conference on July 15, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would be making an effort to use labs that could produce quicker results. The goal is to get results in 48-72 hours instead of five-seven days.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers have to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food and gross revenue from sales of alcoholic beverages is less than 50%. Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity with social distancing required.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open as long as they maintained social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also were required.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity with social distancing and sanitation requirements.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must follow DOH guidance.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Commissioner of the Department of Education Richard Corcoran issued an emergency order on July 6 requiring Florida school districts to open their facilities five days a week. Pinellas County School District released preliminary plans; however, many are concerned about returning to in-person classes.
The public asked the county commission to do something about schools opening during a July 16 meeting; however, that decision is up to the local school board and the Department of Education.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
National cases top 3.99 million with 143,446 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 3,991,061 with 143,446 deaths compared to 3,903,421 with 142,095 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The number of global cases increased to 15,291,554 with 624,665 deaths compared to 14,982,567 with 617,410 deaths on Wednesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.