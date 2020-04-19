Florida Department of Health reported four more cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of cases to 591 — 14 more than the number reported on Saturday morning.
The county’s death count remains at 16. According to a summary released by DOH on Saturday night, 15 of the dead were white and one was Hispanic.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 25,996 with 764 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 735,366 with 39,095 deaths. Globally, nearly 2.4 million cases have been reported with 162,070 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 550 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were split 49% for men and 51% for women. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
DOH reported that 79% of the cases were white, 12% were black, 6% were other and 2% were unknown. According to ethnicity report, 87% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 4% were unknown.
DOH reported that 122 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. About 20% of all cases have been hospitalized, and 72% of them were white, 19% black, 5% other and 4% unknown. DOH says 5% were Hispanic.
Local hospitals reported 44% available bed capacity on Sunday morning with almost 41% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Sunday morning, DOH reported that 10,418 people had been tested in Pinellas with 9,762 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 56. DOH said 5.7% of test results were coming back as positive.
More than 150 cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 547 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 161 cases, 103 are Clearwater residents, 71 from Largo, 69 from Seminole, 35 from Palm Harbor, 27 from Tarpon Springs, 18 from Dunedin, 16 from Pinellas Park, eight each from Clearwater Beach and Safety, seven from Oldsmar, four from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Kenneth City, and one each from Belleair Beach, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Eleven more cases were reported in long-term care facilities, bringing that count to 108. At least one case has been reported at 25 facilities, including several at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
Pinellas County’s death toll remained at 16 as of Sunday morning. Three deaths have been confirmed so far this week. DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to coronavirus.
Two deaths were reported on Friday. According to DOH, one was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 17-24. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number almost 26,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 25,300 on Sunday morning. Another 696 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 25,996 — 504 more than the number reported last night and 727 more than what DOH reported Saturday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 764, which is 16 more than the number reported last night and 24 more than what DOH reported on Saturday morning. DOH reports that 3,766 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported that 257,877 had been tested statewide with 230,083 testing negative. DOH says 10% of tests results have been positive.
Of the 25,996 statewide cases, 1,590 were travel-related, 6,893 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,305 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 15,512 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 735,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted noon Sunday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 735,366 with 39,095 deaths compared 726,645 with 37,938 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 2,356,475 with 162,070 deaths compared to 2,310,572 with 158,691 last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
