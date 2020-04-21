Pinellas extends local state of emergency with no changes in restrictions

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County commissioners voted 6-1 on April 21 to extend the local state of emergency until May 1, leaving all the current closures in place, including public pools and beaches.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters voted no.
County Administrator Barry Burton pointed out that the statewide safer-at-home order was set to expire on April 30. It not yet known whether Gov. Ron DeSantis will extend it or let it expire. Burton said regardless, the county needed to coordinate its actions with the state.
He said recent data shows that the county is in a strong position to not exceed hospital capacity to treat those with COVID-19; however, officials are concerned about recent outbreaks at local long-term care facilities.
A lengthy discussion along with public comments preceded the vote including a failed motion by Peters to postpone the decision until Friday. She said recent models show that Florida has reached its peak.
“I believe it is time to make changes to the actions we’ve done,” Peters said.
She continued to push for opening pools at condominiums, homeowner’s associations and apartment buildings.
“We know we have plenty of hospital capacity and ventilators,” she said. “It’s time to allow people in condos and apartments to use their private swimming pools.”
Burton said staff was still waiting on important data before recommending any changes in restrictions. He pointed out that the peak wasn’t based on the number of new cases but was a measure of hospital utilization. He said as of April 24, it appears that COVID-19 cases were not going to exceed hospital capability.
“The peak is not a single day,” he said.
He said a recent spike in cases was likely due to a lab releasing several results at one time. The county had been averaging about 20 new cases a day, but the number has been less in recent days. About 5%-6% of tests are coming back positive; however, he pointed out that less than 1% of the population had been tested.
Pinellas reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 on April 21 and two deaths.
Peters asked Department of Health Pinellas Director Dr. Ulyee Choe if the recent cases from the nursing homes were included in the county’s count, and he said that they were, adding that the DOH doesn’t report cases by location.
She asked what was being done about the outbreaks.
Choe said work was ongoing for prevention. He said it appears that the state Agency for Health Care Administration had not called all the facilities to make sure they were prepared. He said the county was implementing measures to give them additional assistance and that emergency services personnel would be training facility staff and making sure they have adequate supplies.
Pinellas has more than 200 long-term care facilities.
Commission Chair Pat Gerard reminded everyone that the cases in the nursing homes weren’t coming from inside the facilities since they have been locked down to visitors since early March.
Leaving the state of emergency as is
Gerard also said she didn’t want to make any changes to the county’s state of emergency, other than to extend it, or amend other actions until the governor decides what to do statewide.
County Attorney Jewel White pointed out that the local state of emergency grants “extraordinary powers” to take actions, such as the ability to purchase additional personal protective equipment. The resolution approved April 21 also ratified the commissions other actions, such as closing nonessential businesses, pools and beaches.
She said if the governor rescinded the statewide safer-at-home order, the county could go back to its original order that allowed businesses to stay open if they were willing to practice social distancing and other measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Commissioner Dave Eggers, who had seconded Peters’ motion to postpone the vote on extending the local state of emergency, requested that another meeting be held prior to the one scheduled on April 30.
“There’s a lot to talk about,” he said.
The consensus was to go ahead and pass the extension of the local state of emergency and meet on Tuesday, April 28, at 9:30 a.m. to go over the latest information.
Commissioner Ken Welch said the actions the county had taken were the reason COVID-19 had not been as bad as expected. He is worried that the “positive benefit” could be lost if changes in restrictions are made.
He also said when the county had made its decision, it had been assured that certain safety nets would be there, such as unemployment and assistance from the federal government. That assistance has not been forthcoming.
He said people were really hurting and struggling to put food on the table. He still prefers that staff focus its efforts on finding ways to help.
Welch is concerned about the lack of testing. Choe said one-day testing events had been planned at two St. Petersburg sites. He said kits are available, but shortages still existed for swabs and personal protective equipment.
Burton said the county was just starting to receive orders for personal protective equipment, but admitted testing capability still wasn’t where it needed to be.
Commissioner Karen Seel talked about a report that stressed the importance of being able to test everyone who had symptoms and the ability to monitor active cases and their contacts. Pinellas doesn’t have the ability to do that.
“I want to be responsive to the public,” she said, adding that she receives emails on both sides of the issue.
Still, she isn’t ready to move forward with reopening the county.
“I don’t want to have to move backwards,” she said, adding that whatever is done should be done cautiously and deliberately.
Eggers agreed, asking the public “for a little more patience.”
However, it seems that patience may be in short supply.
People are getting defiant
“We’re seeing a lot more push back and defiance,” said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.
He said people are resisting at the beach, public pools and businesses.
“People are flat out saying no to deputies,” he said.
He asks that people give officials just a few more days until the data is available to base the decisions.
However, he told commissioners that if defiance levels got worse, they would have to decide what to do. He said he had made one arrest for violations of the safer-at-home order, but didn’t want to make more.
Gerard agreed that the tone of the emails she had been receiving had changed as the message to “liberate your state” started to spread.
“This is worldwide,” she said, adding that entire countries had measures that said you can’t leave your home. “We’re doing the best that we can.”
Moving ahead
Commissioner Janet Long said after the governor makes his decision about what to do statewide, then Pinellas can decide how it wants to move forward; however, she said whatever is done will not be without risks. She said decisions had to be made with intelligent data, not emotions.
Burton is working with local municipalities to see how they would like to reopen the county, including pools and beaches. Eggers asked that Burton also find out what others in the region were planning.
“We hope to put together a package that makes sense,” Burton said.
Peters said she agrees that reopening should be done incrementally, adding that opening the pools now would start that process.
“We have to give people hope,” she said. “People are getting angry and not trusting us.”
“Everyone one of us feels the way you (Peters) do,” Eggers said. “It’s all about timing.”
He asked for Choe and Gualtieri’s opinion on opening the pools.
“It’s hard to predict if people are going to flock,” Choe said.
He said if they don’t adhere to social distancing guidelines the effects won’t be known for seven to 14 days.
Gualtieri said if the downward trajectory in the number of positive tests was verified, he would support opening the pools to allow people to swim for exercise.
“It’s really about risk avoidance,” he said. “It’s about the degree of risk you’re willing to take. When we relax (the restrictions) there is going to be an uptick, but will it be within tolerance.”
The question all revolves around the capacity of hospitals and first responders.
Welch asked that people be patient another nine to 10 days. He repeated his concern about people who are without money to support their needs.
“I’m not worried about pools and beaches,” he said.
Commissioner Charlie Justice said if the commission voted to extend the local state of emergency at Tuesday’s meeting with the understanding “we can change our mind on Friday, it will just make people think we’re going to open the pools on Friday.”
“I just think we’re getting ahead of ourselves,” he said.
Peters and Eggers were the only ones to vote yes on the motion to postpone the decision on the local state of emergency and schedule a meeting on Friday.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.