Pinellas County reported the second highest one-day count of COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Florida Department of Health added 431, bringing the total to 9,826. Twelve more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 221.
Since July 6, 1,293 cases have been reported and 23 deaths.
For the week of June 29-July 5, DOH has reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported from June 22-28. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
In comparison, From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high. DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths in the county during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
DOH reported 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, and 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 232,718 with 4,009 deaths on Wednesday. Cases in the United States totaled 3,057,431 with 132,310 deaths. Globally, more than 12 million cases have been reported with 550,327 deaths.
Cases in Pinellas
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 9,318 residents and 77 non-residents. More cases were in females, 5,188 (53%), to 4,497 in males. Gender was unknown for 61. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 39. Eighteen percent were Black and 7% Hispanics.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on July 9 that 850 have been hospitalized, which included 833 residents and 17 non-residents. About 9% of all cases have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 18% capacity in adult beds (537 of 2,988) on Thursday morning, compared to 20% (598 of 3,020) on Wednesday, 19% (553 of 2,965) on Tuesday and 18% (533 of 2,924) on Monday. According to Pinellas County’s dash board, 439 beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients.
Capacity for adult ICU beds countywide was 12% (36 of 296), compared to 13.7% (40 of 292) on Wednesday, 14.6% (43 of 292) on Tuesday and 14.38% (45 of 313) on Monday.
According to Pinellas County's dashboard, 88 ICU beds were occupied by a COVID patient.
Two hospitals were reporting zero capacity in ICU beds, Mease Dunedin and St. Petersburg General Hospital. Three hospitals reported zero capacity on Wednesday, including Palms of Pasadena, St. Petersburg Hospital and Northside Hospital in St. Petersburg.
On Thursday morning, Bayfront Health of St. Petersburg had 15 ICU beds, St. Anthony’s had 7, Mease Countryside had five, Kindred Hospital each had three and Morton Plant, Largo Medical Center AdventHealth North Pinellas each had one.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported July 9 that 112,346 tests had been done in Pinellas as of July 8 with an average rate of positive results at 8.7%, compared to 8.5% on July 7, 8.3% on July 6, 8.2% on July 5, 8.2% on July 4, 7.9% on July 3, 7.7% positive on July 2, 7.4% on July 1, 7.2% on June 30 and 6.8% on June 29.
According to the county specific report, 20.72% of 40,990 tests on July 8 were positive, 11% of 3,044 tests of July 7, 12.3% of 2,058 tests of July 6, 11.5% of 1,743 tests on July 5, 13% of 2,843 tests on July 4, 12.6% of 2,999 tests on July 3, 12.4% of 3,202 on July 2, 11.7% of 2,702 on July 1, 16% of 2,013 tests on June 30 and 12.1% of 1,670 tests on June 29.
The numbers do not include people that have previously tested positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 9,744 of the cases in Pinellas on Wednesday. St. Petersburg has the most with 4,386 cases (45%), 1,757 are Clearwater residents, 965 from Largo, 519 from Palm Harbor, 508 from Seminole, 468 from Pinellas Park, 266 from Tarpon Springs, 237 from Dunedin, 152 from Oldsmar, 136 from Safety Harbor, 75 from Clearwater Beach, 52 from Gulfport, 40 from Kenneth City, 32 from Indian Rocks Beach, 29 from South Pasadena, 16 from Madeira Beach, 14 from Belleair Beach, 11 from Belleair, 10 from Crystal Beach, six from North Redington Beach, five each from St. Pete Beach and Treasure Island, four from Tierra Verde, three from Belleair Bluffs, two each from Bay Pines and Lealman, one each from Indian Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 41 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 1,258 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 13% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 114 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of July 7 with 698 cases in residents and 550 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH 181 were reported by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 98 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 72 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 67 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 53 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 52 by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 34 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 31 by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center in Clearwater, 29 by Walton Place in Tarpon Springs, 29 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 25 by Freedom Square Health Care Center in Seminole, 24 by North Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 24 by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Largo, 21 by Westminster Suncoast nursing home in St. Petersburg, 21 by Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, 20 Stirling House 2, 20 by Marion and Bernard L. Samson Nursing Center in St. Petersburg, 19 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 19 by Grand Villa of Largo, 17 by South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 16 by Bayside Care Center in St. Petersburg, 14 by Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center in Dunedin and 14 by Egret Cove Center of St. Petersburg and 14. The rest had fewer than 14.
These numbers are provisional and subject to change.
COVID-19 deaths
DOH confirmed 12 more deaths on July 9, upping the death toll to 221. Deaths included seven men, ages 32, 47, 63, 64, 83 and 90, 64 and 83, and four women, ages 42, 61, 87 and 90.
At least 162 of deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. According to a weekly report from DOH released July 4, 26 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 21 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village; 11 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; five by Patrick Manor; five by Carrington Place of St. Pete; five by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, five by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center; five by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; four by Walton Place; three by Jacaranda Manor; and three by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater.
In addition, two were reported by Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, two by The Inn at Freedom Square, two by Grand Villa of Largo and two by Westminster Suncoast. One death each was reported by Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Addington Place of East Lake, Boca Ciega Center, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Grand Villa of Dunedin, Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, The Inn of Lake Seminole Square, North Rehabilitation Center, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, South Heritage Health & Rehabilitation Center, Sylvan Terrace of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center and Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center.
DOH reported the deaths of a 49-year-old woman, 68-year-old man and 93-year-old woman on July 8 and confirmed that seven had died on July 7, including two women, ages 96 and 58, and five men, ages 98, 81, 78, 76 and 64.
DOH reported July 6 that a 91-year-old man had died, and 14 deaths were reported on July 5, including five women ages 91, 85, 73, 71 and 69, and nine men, with two age 90, two age 83, plus a 91-year-old, 89-year-old, 76-year-old, 73-year-old and a 54-year-old.
The District Six Medical Examiner released 11 death investigation reports on July 8, including six from a long-term care facility: an 80-year-old woman who died July 1 from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, and 83-year-old man who died July 1 from Boca Ciega Center, and 89-year-old man who died July 1 from Palm Garden of Largo, a 95-year-old woman who died July 1 from Regency Oaks, an 85-year-old woman who died July 4 from Bon Secours Maria Manor and an 81-year-old man who died July 4 from Jacaranda Manor.
The medical examiner also released reports on a 103-year-old man who died June 25, an 84-year-old man who died July 1, a 69-year-old woman who died July 2, an 83-year-old man who died July 1 and a 62-year-old man who died July 3.
The District Six Medical Examiner released 19 death investigation reports on July 5, including two women ages 91 and 73, who died July 2 from Bon Secours Maria Manor, and two men from Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center: a 95-year-old who died June 26 and a 73-year-old who died July 2.
Other reports included a 54-year-old man who died July 1 from Gulf Shore Care Center, a 65-year-old man who died June 19 from The Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphin View, a 91-year-old man who died July 2 from Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, a 97-year-old woman who died July 3 from Seasons of Belleair, a 90-year-old man who died July 3 from Menorah Manor in St. Petersburg, a 71-year-old woman who died July 3 from Boca Ciega Nursing Home and an 86-year-old man died July 3 from Sunset Point.
Three more were residents of long-term care facilities, including a 90-year-old man who died July 4 from Regal Palms in Largo, a 58-year-old woman who died July 4 from Jacaranda Manor and a 96-year-old woman died July 2 from Walton Place. According to the investigator’s notes, the woman tested negative when she was first transferred to the hospital for respiratory issues, but then tested positive when the hospital was getting ready to return her to the assisted living facility.
Reports also included a 61-year-old man who died June 28 at Bay Pines Veterans Affairs Medical Center. He got tested because his wife had COVID-19 and went to the hospital when he began to develop symptoms. Four others were deaths of people who had been living at home when they went to the hospital: a 69-year-old woman, who died July 3, and three men, ages 89, 83 and 91, who died July 4.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only eight deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 8.
Mandatory face masks order countywide
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 7 to extend the local state of emergency through July 17. The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places except when social distancing, keeping 6 feet apart, is possible remains in effect. Bars and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Those not obeying the law can be fined.
For more information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida case count tops 232,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 229,367 on Thursday. Another 3,351 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 232,719 — 8,926 more than the number reported on Wednesday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 4,009, which is 120 more than the number reported the day before. In addition, DOH reported that 102 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 17,167 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 409 more than DOH reported on Wednesday. No information was provided for non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 2,359,636 had been tested statewide as of July 8 with an average rate of 9.8% coming back as positive, up from 9.6% on July 7, up from of 9.4% on July 6, 9.2% on July 5, 9% on July 4, 8.8% on July 3, 8.6% on July 2 and 8.3% on July 1.
As of July 6, 2,228 results were inconclusive and results were pending for 1,896.
Looking at daily results, 20.72% of 40,990 tests on July 8 were positive, 17.3% of 62,744 tests on July 7, 19.3% of tests on July 6, 17.25% of 36,930 tests on July 5, 17.03% of 58,080 tests on July 4, 15.84% of 71,608 tests on July 3, 17.17% of 55,574 tests on July 2 and 16.78% of 57,271 tests on July 1.
Of the 232,718 cases, 2,730 were travel-related, 65,358 had contact with a confirmed case, 2,637 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 135,648 were under investigation.
Statewide recovery plans
Florida moved into phase two of its recovery plan the first week of June. Bars and pubs were allowed to reopen on June 5 with 50% indoor capacity and no restrictions on outdoor seating except to maintain social distancing. All customers had to be seated to be served.
That order has since been modified with sales of alcohol suspended at bars and pubs, unless they are also licensed to sell food.
Restaurants were allowed to seat customers at their bars as of June 5 and could operate at 50% capacity.
The rules were changed to allow gatherings of up to 50 people, instead of 10. The public was advised to avoid large crowds, especially in indoor places.
Retail establishments and gyms were allowed to open at full capacity. In-store retail businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, must still adhere to social distancing guidelines keeping 6 feet apart. Sanitation protocols also are a requirement.
Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and concert halls, were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.
In addition, other personal services were allowed to reopen, such as tattoo parlors, tanning, massage and acupuncture, but they must use Florida Department of Health guidance.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to reopen schools in August during a June 11 press conference.
The state continues to urge persons age 65 and older and those with underlying medical conditions to avoid crowds and exposure to COVID-19. The governor also urged others to be careful when interacting with those more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus virus.
An emergency order requires that all persons who work in long-term care facilities be tested for COVID-19 on a routine basis. Visitation by family and friends is still prohibited.
Florida’s order on alcohol
All vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises who derive more than 50% of gross revenue from those sales had to suspend sales on June 26, due to an order from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation issued that same day.
Vendors may still sell alcoholic beverages in sealed containers for consumption off premises.
However, DBPR amended its order on July 1 to allow alcohol sales at bars that are also licensed to sell food, as long as they comply with guidelines in phase two of the state’s recovery plan for restaurants.
Bars and restaurants may operate at 50% of their indoor capacity as long as they provide service to only to seated customers. Social distancing of 6 feet also is required.
In DBPR’s order, it said some of the cases involving younger people “are suspected to come from visits to bars, pubs or nightclubs who have disregarded the restrictions” in phase two of the state’s recovery plan.
“Noncompliance by bars and other vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on premises is suspected through the state to such a degree as to make individualized enforcement efforts impractical and insufficient at this time,” the order said.
National cases top 3 million with 132,310 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 3,057,431 with 132,310 deaths compared to 2,998,177 with 131,521 deaths at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The number of global cases increased to 12,081,232 with 550,327 deaths compared to 11,865,335 with 544,996 deaths on Wednesday.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.