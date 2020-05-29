Dunedin prepares to reopen library, gears up for summer camps

DUNEDIN — Calling all bookworms. The Dunedin Public Library will reopen Monday, June 1.
Library Director Phyllis Gorshe told city commissioners May 19 the hours of operation and the amount of time patrons will be allowed in the building will be limited.
Curbside pickup began May 18 at the library, she said, and it went well with 88 people picking up materials.
The service is offered Monday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. To place a request, call 727-298-3080, ext. 1707. Designated parking spaces are available for patrons picking up materials. Patrons will receive a call when their items are available for pickup. The limit is five items per library card.
Book drops are open Monday through Friday for people who want to return items.
Gorshe said the library, which is at 223 Douglas Ave., is trying to be cautious for staff and patrons.
"We have no programming at this time. No gatherings. So we are going to be waiting on that for a while," she said.
Because of Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent decision to allow occupancy rates to increase to 50%, city staff does not have a figure yet on the amount of people who will be allowed in the library.
The book store will remain closed, and volunteers won't be returning immediately. Online resources are available.
"When we were closed to the public, our online statistics were amazing," Gorshe said. "So if you need assistance, we can help you get online to help you download ebooks, audio books, magazines. You can do language learning; you can do training videos."
Fitness center reopens
The fitness center at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, reopened May 26. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. until 9 a.m., and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.; Fridays, 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. A sanitizing process will be used for equipment twice a day.
Admission to the fitness center will be done by reservation only. Participants will be allowed to reserve 45-minute time slot per day. Make reservations at 727-812-4530 or at https://www.dunedingov.com/.
The Hale Senior Activity Center, at 330 Douglas Ave., remains closed.
Highlander pool reopens
City Parks and Recreation Director Vince Gizzi told commissioners May 19 the Highlander Pool, also located off Pinehurst Road, opened for lap swimming May 18. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 3 to. 7 p.m.
Open swimming will be allowed Saturday and Sunday in sessions from noon to 5 p.m. Reservations are required. For more information, call 298-3266.
Youth activities
Summer camps will be begin Monday, June 1. The city will be able to use 14 rooms between three facilities and can take 126 children per each of the 10 sessions, Gizzi said.
Commissioner Moe Freaney was pleased that the city is able to offer summer camps.
"It may be limited. I'm sure there will be challenges for parents, but at least they have an avenue right now to get a break and get some activities for their kids," she said.
Gizzi said an update on soccer and Little League activities will be provided after June 1.
"Little League and soccer organizations are really chomping at the bit to start playing again," Gizzi said.
Photo by TOM GERMOND
The Dunedin Public Library will reopen Monday, June 1, in a limited capacity.