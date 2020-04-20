Florida Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County on Monday morning. The county’s cumulative case count is up to 604 — 13 more than the number reported on Sunday morning.
The death toll remains at 16.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 26,660 with 789 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 760,570 with 40,702 deaths. Globally, more than 2.4 million cases have been reported with 166,256 deaths.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas include 563 Florida residents and 41 non-residents. Cases were split 49% for men and 51% for women. Ages range from 1-101. The median age was 55.
DOH reported that 79% of the cases were white, 13% were black, 6% were other and 2% were unknown. According to ethnicity report, 86% were non-Hispanic, 9% were Hispanic and 5% were unknown.
DOH reported that 127 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes 113 residents and 14 non-residents. About 20% of all cases have been hospitalized, and 73% of those hospitalized were white, 19% black, 5% other and 3% unknown. DOH says 5% were Hispanic.
Local hospitals reported almost 42% available bed capacity on Monday morning with nearly 37% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Monday morning, 10,615 people had been tested for coronavirus in Pinellas with 9,964 testing negative. Nine tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 38. DOH said 5.7% of test results were coming back as positive.
More than 160 cases in St. Petersburg
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 561 of the cases in Pinellas on Monday morning. St. Petersburg has the most with 166 cases, 103 are Clearwater residents, 75 from Largo, 69 from Seminole, 38 from Palm Harbor, 28 from Tarpon Springs, 18 from Dunedin, 16 from Pinellas Park, eight each from Clearwater Beach and Safety Harbor, seven from Oldsmar, four from Indian Rocks Beach, three each from Belleair, Gulfport and Madeira Beach, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Beach, Belleair Bluffs and Kenneth City, and one each from North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
DOH reported 110 cases in residents and staff in long-term care facilities as of Monday morning, which was six more than the number reported last night. The numbers are cumulative since March 2 and do not reflect current infections. At least one case has been reported at 21 facilities. Several cases are from Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
The county’s death count remains at 16. According to DOH, 15 of the dead were white and one was Hispanic.
Three deaths were confirmed last week. Two deaths were reported on April 17. According to DOH, one was an 84-year-old woman, and the second was a 66-year-old man. Both had been patients at Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion.
Freedom Square sent out a press release April 17 confirming the deaths and also reported that a third patient, a 74-year-old man had died on April 11.
DOH reported on April 14 that an 80-year-old man who had traveled to New York had died due to coronavirus.
Five deaths were reported from April 7-11. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on April 11 (Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion patient). Two deaths were reported on April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Local state of emergency extended
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer-at-home” order for another seven days, effective April 17-24. Beaches and pools will remain closed. All nonessential businesses will remain closed. For more information, visit pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/FAQ-Stay-at-Home-Order.pdf.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation. Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for the latest updates.
State cases number more than 26,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 25,942 on Monday morning. Another 718 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 26,660 — 346 more than the number reported last night and 664 more than what DOH reported Sunday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 789, which is 15 more than the number reported last night and 25 more than what DOH reported on Sunday morning. DOH reports that 3,842 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported that 267,957 had been tested statewide with 239,565 testing negative. DOH says 10% of tests results have been positive.
Of the 26,660 statewide cases, 1,594 were travel-related, 7,070 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,322 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 15,956 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 760,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 11:30 a.m. Monday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 760,570 with 40,702 deaths compared 755,533 with 40,461 deaths reported at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The number of global cases increased to 2,424,419 with 166,256 deaths compared to 2,394,291 with 164,938 deaths last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
