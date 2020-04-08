The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County continues to rise at a slow upward pace. Florida Department of Health reported 394 cases Wednesday morning — seven more than the number reported Tuesday night and 14 more than what DOH reported Tuesday morning.
The county’s death toll stands at nine.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 15,456 with 309 deaths.
Most of the cases in Pinellas are Florida residents, 360, and 34 are non-Florida residents. Most are men, 205, and 189 are women. Ages range from 6-95.
Seventy-two people have been hospitalized, which includes residents and non-residents.
DOH has included a qualifier that says, “Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 352 of the cases in Pinellas on Tuesday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hotspots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 101, 84 are Clearwater residents, 51 from Largo, 22 from Seminole, 21 from Palm Harbor, 18 from Tarpon Springs, 12 from Dunedin, eight from Pinellas Park, six from Clearwater Beach, five from Safety Harbor, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Gulfport and Oldsmar, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Ten of the cases are residents in long-term care facilities.
DOH reported on Wednesday morning that 7,456 people had been tested in Pinellas with 6,997 testing negative. Twelve tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 59. DOH said 5.3% of test results were coming back as positive.
The county’s death toll stands at nine. DOH reported the death of a 76-year-old woman on April 7.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus was a 52-year-old male. His case was travel-related. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was n 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3-10. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 15,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 15,003 compared to 14,302 on Tuesday night. Another 452 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 15,456 — 709 more than the number reported Tuesday night and 952 more than what DOH reported Tuesday morning.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 309, which is 26 more than the number reported Tuesday morning.
DOH reports that 1,955 have been hospitalized statewide.
Of the 15,456 cases reported Wednesday morning, 1,241 were travel-related, 2,791 had contact with a confirmed case, 874 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 10,097 were under investigation.
As of Wednesday morning, 144,570 had been tested statewide. Of that number, 127,679 had tested negative. DOH says 10.7 percent of tests results were positive.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at noon Wednesday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 399,979 with 12,912 deaths compared to 386,817 cases with 12,285 deaths reported last night. The number of global cases was up to 1,450,343 cases with 83,568 deaths compared to 1,413,415 cases and 81,200 deaths reported Tuesday night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
