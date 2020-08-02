Florida Department of Health reported 170 more COVID-19 cases in Pinellas County on Aug. 2, bringing the count to 16,774. Two more residents have died due to the novel coronavirus, upping the death toll to 439.
Since July 27, 1,627 new cases and 66 deaths have been reported, this marks the second consecutive week that the number of cases has gone down. From July 20-26, 1,675 new cases were reported and 59 deaths, which had been the lowest weekly case count since June 22-28.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 16,658 residents and 116 non-residents. More cases were in females, 8,938 (54%), to 7,715 in males. Gender was unknown for five. Ages range from 0-104. Median age was 42. Seventeen percent were Black and 10% Hispanics.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 487,132 with 7,084 deaths on Sunday. Cases in the United States totaled 4,635,658 with 154,578 deaths. Globally, more than 17.8 million cases have been reported with 679,407 deaths.
Case counts surged as businesses reopened
DOH reported 95 new cases and 19 deaths from May 4-10, which was the first week of phase one of the state’s recovery plan. Pinellas had 159 new cases and seven deaths from May 11-17, 151 new cases and eight deaths from May 18-24, and 124 new cases and seven deaths from May 25-31.
DOH reported 286 new cases and 13 deaths during the week, June 1-7, including 81 on June 5, the day the state moved into phase two of its recovery plans.
From June 8-14, 659 new cases and seven deaths were reported. DOH reported 162 new cases on June 13, which at the time had been the one-day high.
From June 15-21, 1,332 new cases and 13 deaths were reported in Pinellas. June 20 was the third consecutive day of record case counts that week with 285. June 19 was a record day with 266 cases, as was June 18 with 203 new cases.
For the week of June 22-28, 2,353 new cases and 40 deaths were reported. Three record-high days occurred with 614 new cases on June 27, 430 on June 26 and 354 on June 23.
Pinellas County enacted a mandatory face mask order for indoor places on June 23 and the state closed many of its bars on June 26. The goal was to help control community spread of the virus.
From June 29-July 5, DOH reported 2,513 new cases and 43 deaths, and 2,353 new cases. From July 6-12, 2,312 cases were reported and 33 deaths. From July 13-19, 2,638 cases were reported and 85 deaths — the most new cases and deaths in any seven-day period so far. Pinellas set a new second highest one-day case count on July 13, adding 598. July 9 with 431 new cases and July 10 with 467 had been the previous second highest one-day count records.
The county’s first two cases were reported on March 11, and the first death was confirmed on March 23.
Hospital capacity
DOH reported on Aug. 2 that 1,551 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, including 1,530 residents (13 more than Saturday) and 21 non-residents. About 9% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March.
Local hospitals reported 22% in staffed adult beds (642 of 2,901) on Sunday, compared to 23% capacity (665 of 2,906) on Saturday, 19% capacity (545 of 2,881) on Friday, 18% in (514 of 2,863) on Thursday, 18.4% capacity (529 of 2,868) on Wednesday, 19.6% capacity (573 of 2,930) on Tuesday and 17.7% capacity (514 of 2,906) on Monday.
According to Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:30 a.m. July 31, 376 regular beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient, 81 were in ICU with 41 on a ventilator.
Capacity of adult ICU beds countywide was 17% (50 of 298) on Sunday, compared to 20% (58 of 293) on Saturday, 14% (42 of 295) on Friday, 12% (33 of 297) on Thursday, 12.7% (38 of 300) on Wednesday, 17% (43 of 305) on Tuesday and 15% (46 of 303) on Monday.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Bayfront Health had 11, Mease Dunedin had eight, Largo Medical Center had seven, Morton Plant and St. Anthony’s each had six, Mease Countryside had five, Kindred Hospital and AdventHealth North Pinellas each had three and Palms of Pasadena had one.
Three hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Saturday, Mease Countryside, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Morton Plant had 21, Bayfront Health had 12, St. Anthony’s had eight, Largo Medical Center had seven, Kindred Hospital had four, Mease Dunedin had three, AdventHealth North Pinellas had two and Palms of Pasadena had one.
Two hospitals reported zero capacity on Friday, St. Petersburg General and Northside. Three hospitals reported zero capacity on Thursday, AdventHealth North Pinellas, Northside and St. Petersburg General. Four hospitals reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Wednesday. St. Petersburg General Hospital reported zero capacity in ICU beds on Tuesday.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 163,052 tests had been done in Pinellas as of Aug. 1 with an average rate of positive results at 10.3%, up from 10.2% on July 31 and 30, and 10% on July 29, 28, 27, 26, 25 and 24, 9.9% on July 23, 22 and 21, 9.8% on July 20 and 9.7% on July 19 and July 18. Results were pending for 25 and 133 tests were inconclusive.
According to the county specific report, 5.5% of 3,204 tests on Aug. 1 were positive, 7.9% of 2,981 tests on July 31, 7.7% of 2,926 on July 30, 8.3% of 3,541 on July 29, 8.2% of 2,922 on July 28, 7.3% of 2,758 on July 27, 5.9% of 3,182 on July 26, 4.9% of 3,175 on July 25, 5.7% of 4,478 on July 24, 7.7% of 4,381 on July 23, 8.4% of 2,021 on July 22, 6.2% of 4,064 on July 21 were positive, 8.4% of 2,460 tests on July 20 and 8.1% of 2,771 on July 19.
The percent is the number of people who test positive the first time divided by all people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.
DOH also reported that as of July 31, 1,130 of 8,865 tests on those younger than age 18 had been positive, or 12.7%.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday. St. Petersburg has the most with 6,982 cases, 3,269 are Clearwater residents, 1,698 from Largo, 939 from Palm Harbor, 874 from Pinellas Park, 797 from Seminole, 499 from Tarpon Springs, 416 from Dunedin, 287 from Oldsmar, 213 from Safety Harbor, 124 from Clearwater Beach, 117 from Gulfport, 76 from Kenneth City, 54 from Indian Rocks Beach, 53 from South Pasadena, 29 from Madeira Beach, 27 from Belleair, 21 from Belleair Beach, 17 from Crystal Beach, 11 from Bay Pines, 10 from Tierra Verde, Nine from North Redington Beach and Treasure Island, eight from St. Pete Beach, three from Belleair Bluffs, Indian Shores and Ozona, two from Lealman, Redington Shores and Redington Beach, one listed as homeless and 100 as missing.
Case numbers at long-term care facilities
Since March, 2,364 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 14% of cases in the county.
At least one case has been reported at 109 of the county’s long-term care facilities as of Aug. 1 with 1,098 cases in residents and 463 in staff at the facilities. The numbers do not reflect current infections.
According to DOH, 134 were reported by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare Center in Palm Harbor, 89 were reported by Jacaranda Manor in St. Petersburg, 86 by Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 84 by Carrington Place of St. Pete, 83 by Boca Ciega Center in Gulfport, 81 by Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center at Tarpon Springs, 81 by Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 58 cases by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, 53 by Gulf Shore Care Center, 47 by Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, 38 by West Bay of Tampa in Oldsmar, 38 by Lakeside Oaks Care Center in Dunedin, 37 by Gateway Care Center in Pinellas Park, 34 by Sunset Point Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Clearwater, 33 by Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg, 30 by The Care Center at Pinellas Park, 30 by Oak Manor Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, 25 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center in St. Petersburg, 25 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center in St. Petersburg, 23 by Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg and 20 by Pinellas Point Nursing & Rehab Center in St. Petersburg. The rest had fewer than 20.
COVID-19 deaths at long-term care facilities
At least 301 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 10% of the deaths at these facilities. Dade County is No. 1 with 609 deaths, or 20%, and Palm Beach County is No. 3 with 342 deaths, or 11%.
According to a weekly report from DOH released July 25, 27 deaths were reported by Freedom Square Seminole Nursing Pavilion, including one staff member; 22 by Gulf Shore Care Center, including one staff member; 20 by Bon Secours Maria Manor Nursing Care Center; 15 by Jacaranda Manor, 15 by Apollo Health and Rehabilitation Center, including three staff members; 11 deaths by St. Mark Village and Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center; 10 by Boca Ciega Center, including two staff members and one under investigation; eight by Freedom Square Rehabilitation & Nursing Services and Walton Place; seven by Countryside Rehab and Healthcare, including one under investigation; six by St. Petersburg Nursing and Rehabilitation; six by Bardmoor Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; six by Health and Rehabilitation Centre at Dolphins View; five by Patrick Manor.
In addition, four deaths by North Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; four deaths by Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center, including one staff member; and four deaths by Grand Villa of Largo.
Three were reported by Carrington Place of St. Pete, including one staff member, and three were reported by Seasons Belleair Memory Care in Clearwater, Regal Palms, Palm Garden of Largo, Arbor Oaks of Tyrone, and Consulate Health Care of St. Petersburg.
Two deaths were reported Royal Oaks Manor, including one staff member, and two by Egret Cove Center in St. Petersburg, Baytree Lakeside in Kenneth City, Bay Tree Center in Palm Harbor, Palm Garden of Clearwater, Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo, Marion and Bernard L. Samson Center, The Inn at Freedom Square, The Inn at Lake Seminole Square, Inn at the Fountains in St. Petersburg, Westminster Suncoast, West Bay of Tampa and Sunset Point.
One death was reported by Seabreeze Siesta Manor in Clearwater, Sylvan Terrace in Pinellas Park, Union House in Clearwater, Grand Villa of St. Petersburg, Heather Haven in Dunedin, Heather Haven II in Dunedin, Heron House of Largo, Lexington Health and Rehabilitation Center, Kensington Gardens Rehab and Nursing Center, Palm Garden of Pinellas, Oak Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Bay Pointe Nursing Pavilion in St. Petersburg, Brentwood Senior Living at St. Pete, Addington Place of East Lake, Abbey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Grand Villa of Dunedin, The Care Center at Pinellas Park, Consulate Health Care of Safety Harbor, County Inn in Pinellas Park and Cross Terrace Rehabilitation Center.
As of 1 p.m. Aug. 2, DOH had not released a new weekly report on deaths at long-term care facilities.
COVID-19 deaths reported this week
DOH reported two more COVID-19 related deaths on Aug. 2: Two women, age 86 and 70. The death toll rose to 439.
DOH reported five deaths on Aug. 1, and confirmed six, including two women, age 93 and 89; and four men, age 88, 85, 63 and 57. The death toll rose to 437.
DOH reported on July 31 that 14 had died due to COVID-19, including eight women, age 91, 87, 86, 85, 84, 81, 65 and 59; and six men, age 88, 84, 77, 67, 54 and 48. The death toll rose to 432.
The District Six Medical Examiner’s office released 26 death investigation reports on July 31 including 15 from residents of long-term care facilities. Two died on July 17 from Jacaranda Manor, including a 69-year-old man who was under hospice care and a 78-year-old woman. Two were women from Bon Secours Maria Manor: a 97-year-old who died July 17 and a 92-year-old who died on July 18.
A 68-year-old man died July 15 from Walton Place Nursing home in Tarpon Springs, and three died on July 16: a 73-year-old woman from Dolphin View Nursing Center, a 93-year-old woman from North Rehabilitation Center and a 103-year-old woman from Carrington Place.
Five died on July 17, including a 93-year-old woman from Siesta Manor, an 83-year-old woman from Peninsula Care and Rehabilitation Center, a 69-year-old man from Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital in Largo, an 80-year-old man from Sabal Palms Health Care Center in Largo and a 79-year-old woman from Royal Oaks Manor.
The last two from long-term care facilities died July 18: a 73-year-old man from The Fountains of Boca Ciega Bay and a 75-year-old man from West Bay Rehabilitation Center.
Two died at home July 16 under hospice care: a 90-year-old man who had a private caregiver that had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the man’s positive test and a 92-year-old man.
Five died July 17 who had gone to the hospital from their home: an 89-year-old man, an 86-year-old woman, a 75-year-old man, a 68-year-old woman and a 77-year-old woman who was found unresponsive at her home by her landlord.
Three died on July 18 that had gone to the hospital from their home: an 80-year-old woman, a 51-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, who weighed 450 pounds. He died in the emergency department at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he went due to difficulty breathing, chest pain and “massive bilateral pulmonary emboli.” The last report was on an 88-year-old man who died July 19 and had gone from his home to the hospital.
Other deaths this week, including 18 reported on July 30, including six women, age 93, 86, 83, 82, 81 and 69; and 12 men, age 85, 84, 83, 80, 84, 79, 76, 68, 67, 66, 66 and 64. DOH reported on July 29 that five had died due to COVID-19, including three women, age 92, 77 and 73; and two men, age 75 and 51.
DOH confirmed 17 deaths on July 28, including eight women, age 87, 85, 84, 79, 75, 73, 72 and 68; and nine men, age, 87, 83, 80, 80, 79, 77, 73, 68 and 59. The District Six Medical Examiner’s Office released 17 death investigation reports on July 28, including 11 from long-term care facilities.
DOH reported five deaths in Pinellas on July 27, including two women, age 81 and 89; and three men, age 92, 75 and 73.
DOH confirmed the youngest death in the county on June 26: a 22-year-old man. Only 17 deaths have been reported statewide in the 15-24 year-old age group, as of July 29, which is two more than reported on July 26.
In Pinellas, two deaths also has been reported in the 25-34 age group, three in the 35-44 group (1%), 14 in 45-54 (3%), 31 in 55-64 (7%), 81 in 65-74 (18%), 141 in 75-84 (32%) and 166 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
Local state of emergency extended, face mask order stands
The Pinellas County Commission voted July 30 to extend the local state of emergency through Aug. 7.
The countywide ordinance requiring that face masks be worn in indoor public places when social distancing is not possible remains in effect. Bars with a food license and restaurants can only serve people who are seated and social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained. Staff also must wear face masks when preparing or serving food or beverages indoors and outdoors.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Department of Health in Pinellas County, said the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases was down to 256 a day, and the seven-day rolling average for percentage of positive tests was down to 7%. He attributes the decreases to more people wearing masks, practicing social distancing and the closure of bars.
For information on where to get a free face mask, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/free-face-masks/.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Florida’s case count tops 485,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 481,668 on Sunday. Another 5,464 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 487,132 — 7,104 more than the number reported on Saturday.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 7,084, which is 62 more than the number reported the day before. DOH also reported that 122 non-Florida residents have died.
DOH reports that 27,150 residents have been hospitalized statewide, which is 178 more than the number reported on Saturday. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 3,726,562 had been done statewide as of Aug. 1 with 13% coming back as positive, the same as on July 31, but up from 12.9% on July 30 and 29, 12.8% on July 28, 12.7% on July 27, 12.6% on July 26, 12.5% on July 25, 12.4% on July 24, 12.3% on July 23, 12.1% on July 22, up from 12% on July 21, 11.9% on July 20, 11.8% on July 19, and 11.6% on July 18. Results were inconclusive for 5,656 and pending for 3,394.
Looking at daily results, 9.28% of 69,977 tests on Aug. 1 were positive, 11.08% of 77,546 tests on July 31, 10.57% of 75,996 on July 30, 12% of 72,912 on July 29, 12.26% of 67,598 on July 28, 11.69% of 69,804 on July 27, 11.39% of 69,277 tests on July 26, 11.06% of 75,110 on July 25, 11.43% of 94,356 on July 24 were positive, 13.31% of 81,151 on July 23, 12.31% of 72,923 on July 22, 10.55% of 82,644 on July 21, 13,62% of 59,431 on July 20 and 14.74% of 60,787 on July 19.
National cases top 4.63 million with 154,578 deaths
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at noon Sunday, cases of the coronavirus reported in the United States were up to 4,635,658 with 154,578 deaths compared to 4,566,275 with 153,391 deaths at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The number of global cases increased to 17,833,658 with 679,407 deaths compared to 17,622,478 with 680,165 deaths on Saturday. Note: the global death count went down.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
