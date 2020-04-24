PINELLAS PARK — After receiving a flood of responses in its first three days, the city of Pinellas Park announced Thursday it was no longer accepting applications for its small business grant program.
The city launched the small business relief program April 21 in an effort to help businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Financial assistance in the form of first-come, first-served grants up to $2,500 was available for 50 businesses.
“As of today (April 24), the city has received approximately 100 applications and will begin reviewing them immediately to determine eligibility,” a press release stated.