Pinellas reporting 239 cases of coronavirus: death toll up to six

Department of Health in Pinellas Director Ulyee Choe confirmed a sixth death in the county due to the coronavirus, during an April 2 County Commission meeting.
Choe said an 85-year-old man died April 1.
He also said two cases of coronavirus has been reported in two separate long-term care facilities, which are under investigation. Both persons have been removed from those facilities.
The county’s cases of COVID-19 had increased to 239, according to the report from the Florida Department of Health released at 11:30 a.m. on April 2. That’s six more than the number reported last night.
Pinellas County’s coronavirus virus cases shot up by 65 in a 24-hour period, March 31-April 1, Choe said. He said the numbers were continuing to grow and encouraged everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to stay at home as much as possible.
Recent models show that the number of cases in Florida might peak by May 2, but that’s not a sure thing, Choe said.
According to DOH as of April 2, 217 of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 22 are non-residents. The majority of cases were men, 126, and 113 were women. Ages range from 10-91. Fifty-six people were hospitalized.
The first two cases of coronavirus in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 218 of the cases in Pinellas on Thursday morning. Fifty-four are St. Petersburg residents, 47 are from Clearwater, 45 from Largo, 14 from Seminole, 11 each from Palm Harbor and Tarpon Springs, Seven from Pinellas Park, six from Dunedin, Five from Clearwater Beach, three from Gulfport, two each from Safety Harbor, Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach, Bay Pines and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Bluffs, South Pasadena and Oldsmar.
DOH reported that 3,852 people had been tested in Pinellas as of Thursday morning with 3,516 testing negative. Four were inconclusive and results were pending for 94.
The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
DOH Pinellas reported on March 28 that three more county residents had died due to the coronavirus. Two of the dead were males, ages 52 and 64, and the third was an 83-year-old female. DOH announced the death of a 58-year-old male March 29, bringing the county’s total deaths to five. As of April 1, the county had six deaths reported.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 3. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases top 8,000
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 7,717 Thursday morning compared to 7,494 reported last night. Another 293 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 8,010, up from 7,773 reported Wednesday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 128, which is 27 more than the number reported Wednesday night. DOH reports that 1,058 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 8,010 cases, 849 are travel-related, 1,266 had contact with a confirmed case, 537 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 5,065 are under investigation. DOH reported that 78,604 had been tested statewide as of Thursday morning. Of that number, 69,286 had tested negative.
DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. April 3 and remains in effect until April 30.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 226,374 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. with 5,148 deaths compared to 213,372 cases with 4,757 deaths reported on Wednesday night. The number of global cases was up to 981,221 cases with 49,180 deaths compared to 932,605 cases and 46,809 deaths last night.
National and global information is provided by Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to add information about cases in two long-term care facilities.