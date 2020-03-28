Pinellas DOH confirms three additional deaths from coronavirus, bringing county's total to four

The county’s first death attributed to COVID-19 was reported on March 24. A 67-year-old man in Pinellas died March 23. The case was not travel-related and DOH says the man did not have contact with a confirmed case.
Pinellas County had 94 confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28 — that’s 12 more than the number reported by the Florida Department of Health Friday night and 29 more than the number reported on Thursday.
The first two cases in Pinellas were confirmed on March 11.
According to the latest report, eighty-three of the cases in Pinellas are in Florida residents and 11 are non-residents. Thirty-three are hospitalized. Sixty-one cases are in men and 33 are in women. Ages range from 18-83. The average age is 52.
DOH reported Thursday night that 41 of the county’s cases were travel-related and 21 were not travel-related. Three were unknown. That information was not included in Friday or Saturday’s reports.
DOH provided information on the city of residence for 74 of the cases in Pinellas on Friday night. Seventeen are Clearwater residents, 17 are from St. Petersburg, 13 from Largo, six from Seminole, five from Tarpon Springs, three from Gulfport, two each from Dunedin, Palm Harbor, Pinellas Park and Clearwater Beach, and one each from Madeira Beach, Indian Rocks Beach, Safety Harbor, South Pasadena and Belleair.
The DOH reported that 1,503 people had tested negative in the county as of Saturday morning. No information was provided on the total number tested or the number being monitored.
Pinellas County is under a local state of emergency and a “safer at home” order effective until at least April 3. Many businesses are closed and residents should only go out for essential needs. All places of “public assembly” are closed. Public beaches remain closed until at least April 6.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State numbers continue to rise
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 3,608 on Saturday morning compared to 3,054 reported Friday night. Another 155 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 3,763, up from 3,198.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 54, which is eight more than reported Friday night. DOH reports that 526 are hospitalized statewide.
Of the 3,763 confirmed cases, 505 are travel-related, 602 had contact with a confirmed case, 309 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 2,192 are under investigation. DOH reported that 40,250 had been tested statewide.
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued executive orders requiring those traveling to Florida from out-of-state locations where shelter-in-place orders are in effect or areas with community spread to self-quarantine for 14 days. He also has ordered the vacation rentals of houses, apartment and condominiums be suspended. The order does not apply to hotels, motels, inns or resorts.
National and global numbers
The state’s DOH COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard shows 105,470 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 1,710 deaths compared to 101,657 cases and 1,582 deaths reported on Friday night. The number of global cases was up to 621,636 cases and 28,658 deaths compared to 591,802 cases and 26,996 deaths reported last night.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the county DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.
Revised to update city of residence information.