Florida’s COVID-19 case counts, positivity rates on the rise

The positivity rate for new cases of COVID-19 in Florida continues to climb. The state Department of Health reported a new case positivity rate statewide for COVID-19 of 7.8% for the week of July 2-8 compared to 5.2% for the week of June 25-July 1.
DOH reported a positivity rate for new cases at 3.8% for the week of June 18-24, 3.3% for June 11-17 and 3.4% for June 4-10.
In Pinellas County, the positivity rate increased to 6.1%, up from 3.7% for June 25-July 1, 3% for June 18-24, 2.7% for June 11-17 and 2.3% for June 4-10.
DOH also reported an uptick in new cases statewide with 23,747 added to the count for July 2-8, upping the cumulative total since March 2020 to 2,361,360. For the week of June 25-July 1, 15,978 new cases were reported and 11,873 during the week of June 18-24.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, community transmission is moderate in Florida. Across the United States, more than half the new cases are the Delta variant.
Florida’s death toll climbed to 38,157, which is up 172 over the week of June 25-July 1, when 213 deaths were reported.
In Pinellas County, DOH reported 569 new cases for July 2-8, up from 393 new cases reported during the week of June 25-July 1 and 347 new cases reported June 18-24. The cumulative case total climbed to 81,522. DOH reported 323 new cases for June 11-17 and 301 new cases for June 4-10.
DOH ended its daily reports of COVID-19 activity on June 2 and removed the dashboard that provided a detailed account of cases, deaths, testing and other information since March 2020.
DOH no longer provides the number of new deaths by county. As of June 2, deaths in Pinellas totaled 1,671.
Information about COVID in Pinellas is available at https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Vaccination rate up to 58%
The state’s vaccination rate for the week remained at 58% for ages 12 and older, the same as June 25-July 1.
As of July 8, DOH reported that 11,138,986 Floridians had received a COVID-19 vaccination with 1,511,056 receiving a first-dose only and 9,627,930 completing the one- or two-shot series.
According to the DOH, 83% of those 65 and older had completed the one- or two-shot series, 74% of ages 60-64, 64% of ages 50-59, 55% of ages 40-49, 45% of ages 30-39, 38% of ages 20-29 and 31% of ages 12-19.
In Pinellas County, 508,039 had been vaccinated out of a population of 992,298, or 57%, also the same as last week.
United States and global numbers
Johns Hopkins University of Medicine still maintains a COVID-19 dashboard providing information on national and worldwide cases and deaths. As of 1:21 p.m. July 10, 33.8 million cases and 607,074 deaths had been reported in the United States, and 186.2 million cases had been reported worldwide with 4 million deaths. In addition, more than 3.4 billion vaccine doses had been administered.
Suzette Porter is TBN’s Pinellas County editor. She can be reached at sporter@tbnweekly.com.