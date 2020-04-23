Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Windy with isolated thunderstorms this evening - storms becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Windy with isolated thunderstorms this evening - storms becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.