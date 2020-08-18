ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority received notification from a bus operator, that the operator had tested positive for COVID-19. This is the tenth public-facing employee testing positive.
The bus operator last reported to work on Aug. 5th. The operator only drove Route 52 on July 29-30 and Aug. 3-5.
PSTA does not believe any passengers came in contact with the driver, who remained socially distant from all passengers. However, anyone who feels like they experience symptoms should seek medical advice.
The operator is currently under treatment.
PSTA requires riders to wear protective face coverings while riding and to use transit for essential travel only. Essential travel means taking trips to work, hospitals, health care providers, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks, food distribution centers, schools, to provide care for family members, and other similar destinations.
In the middle of March, PSTA announced it is enforcing rear-door boarding only, except for those with mobility devices. Rear-door boarding and temporarily going fare-free reduces crowding at the farebox and limits exposure between passengers and bus operators.
In addition, bus operators have the discretion to limit the number of riders on their bus to no more than 12 people at a given time. PSTA is supplying bus operators with gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant.
Including non-public facing employees, PSTA has 19 employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.
For updates, visit www.psta.net.