So far this week, Feb. 8-13, Florida Department of Health has reported 1,441 new COVID-19 cases in Pinellas, bringing the tally to 63,171. Twenty-seven died due to the novel coronavirus. The death toll stands at 1,371.
From Feb. 1-7, DOH reported 2,014 new cases and 41 deaths, which was an improvement over the week of Jan. 25-31, when 2,519 new cases and 52 deaths were reported.
From Jan. 18-24, 2,668 new cases and 68 deaths from Jan. 18-24, and from Jan. 11-17, 3,135 new cases and 95 deaths were reported.
The county’s first two cases were confirmed on March 11, and the first death on March 23.
Statewide, the cumulative number of cases increased to 1,827,373 and 29,275 deaths as of Feb. 13. According to Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems for Science and Engineering, as of 4 p.m. Feb. 14 in the United States, cases totaled 27,625,859 with 485,029 deaths compared to 27,560,750 and 483,648 deaths as of 5 p.m. Feb. 13. Globally, more than 108.72 million cases and nearly 2.4 million deaths had been reported compared to 108.4 million cases and nearly 2.39 million deaths on Saturday.
COVID-19 cases in Pinellas included 61,627 residents and 1,544 non-residents. More cases were in females, 32,912 (53%), to 28,677 in males. Gender was unknown in 38. Ages range from 0-105. Median age was 44. Thirteen percent were Black, and 11% were Hispanic.
About 7% of all cases in the county have been hospitalized since March. DOH reported that 4,086 residents and 48 nonresidents had been hospitalized in Pinellas.
Local hospitals had 25.5% capacity in staffed adult beds (817 of 3,195) on Sunday with 20% capacity (68 of 339) in ICU beds. All hospitals had at least one ICU bed available except Mease Countryside. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration, as of 10:36 a.m. Feb. 14, 222 beds were occupied by a COVID-19 patient with 63 in ICU and 30 on a ventilator.
Testing in Pinellas
DOH reported that 5.40% of 2,646 test results on Feb. 13 were positive, 4.73% of 4,674 results on Feb. 12, 4.99% of 5,383 on Feb. 11, 4.95% of 6,969 on Feb. 10, 4.65% of 3,836 on Feb. 9, 6.35% of 3,32 on Feb. 8, 5.56% of 3,194 on Feb. 7, 5.03% of 3,569 on Feb. 6, 6.69% of 4,773 on Feb. 5, 3.69% of 9,849 on Feb. 4, 9.22% of 2,925 on Feb. 3, 6.53% of 2,832 on Feb. 2, 6.69% of 5,609 on Feb. 1 and 8.63% of 2,519 on Jan. 31 were positive.
For information on testing, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are available 24/7. For online information, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/testing/.
Case counts in local municipalities, etc.
Since March, 6,532 cases have been reported at long-term care facilities, or 11% of cases in the county.
For current case counts in Pinellas County schools, visit https://www.pcsb.org/COVID19Cases.
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for cases in Pinellas on Sunday, Feb. 14. St. Petersburg has the most with 22,788 cases, 12,117 are Clearwater residents, 6,762 from Largo, 4,251 from Palm Harbor, 3,355 from Seminole, 3,104 from Pinellas Park, 2,253 from Tarpon Springs, 1,992 from Dunedin, 1,200 from Oldsmar, 973 from Safety Harbor, 522 from Clearwater Beach, 490 from Gulfport, 287 from Indian Rocks Beach, 264 from South Pasadena, 260 from Kenneth City, 243 from Belleair, 176 from Madeira Beach, 99 from Belleair Beach, 91 from Tierra Verde, 78 from Crystal Beach, 70 from St. Pete Beach, 51 from North Redington Beach, 50 from Treasure Island, 32 from Bay Pines, 26 from Lealman, 15 from Redington Shores, 13 from Belleair Bluffs, 10 from Ozona, nine from Redington Beach, six from Indian Shores, one listed as homeless and 41 as missing.
COVID-19 deaths in Pinellas
DOH reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths from Feb. 8-13, upping the death toll to 1,371.
Deaths have been declining in recent weeks. Forty-one deaths were reported from Feb. 1-9. Fifty-two deaths were reported from Jan. 25-31 and 68 deaths were reported from Jan. 18-24. Ninety-five new deaths were reported from Jan. 11-17.
As of Feb. 13, one death has been reported in the 15-24 age group, five deaths in the 25-34 age group, 15 in the 35-44 group (1%), 38 in 45-54 (3%), 108 in 55-64 (8%), 277 in 65-74 (20%), 410 in 75-84 (30%) and 517 (38%) in ages 85 and up.
At least 825 of the county’s deaths were residents or staff at one of the county’s long-term care facilities. Pinellas is No. 3 in the state with reporting 8% of deaths at these facilities. Palm Beach County is No. 1 in the state with 974 deaths or 10% and Dade County is No. 2 with 970 deaths, or 10%.
Local state of emergency, face mask order
Pinellas County commissioners extended the local state of emergency through Feb. 19 at their Feb. 9 meeting.
The countywide ordinance requiring that facial coverings be worn in indoor places remains in effect. Employees that serve or prepare food or drink must wear masks indoors and outdoors. Customers at bars and restaurants must be seated to be served.
For more information on the county’s response to the coronavirus, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/.
Statewide cases pass 1.82 million with 29,275 deaths
DOH reported another 1,794,155 positive cases in Florida residents as of Feb. 13 with 33,218 in non-residents to bring the total to 1,827,373 — 5,436 more than the day before.
The number of deaths in Florida residents increased to 28,779. DOH also reported that 496 non-residents have died, bringing the state’s death toll to 29,275, 96 more than yesterday.
So far this week, Feb. 8-13, 43,654 new cases and 988 deaths have been reported.
From Feb. 1-7, 56,595 new cases and 1,158 deaths were reported. From Jan. 25-31, 68,938 new cases and 1,280 deaths were reported, and from Jan. 18-24, 78,888 new cases and 1,192 deaths.
The numbers are cumulative going back to March 4. DOH has not provided information on how many people have recovered.
DOH reports that 76,109 residents have been hospitalized statewide as of Feb. 13. No information was available about non-residents.
Testing statewide
DOH reported that 6.97% of 77,528 test results on Feb. 13 were positive, 6.44% of 107,465 results on Feb. 12, 6.20% of 113,222 on Feb. 11, 6.16% of 125,852 on Feb. 10, 6.60% of 105,035 on Feb. 9, 6.96% of 93,842 on Feb. 8, 7.37% of 70,874 on Feb. 7, 6.82% of 91,451 on Feb. 6, 6.25% of 111,041 on Feb. 5, 5.81% of 177,322 on Feb. 4, 8.74% of 78,811 on Feb. 3, 7.81% of 79,954 on Feb. 2, 8.36% of 113,126 on Feb. 1 and 8.39% of 61,422 on Jan. 31.
Vaccination summary
As of Feb. 13, statewide, 1,273,651 people had received a first-dose of the COVID-19 vaccination and 1,082,141 had completed the two-shot series.
The state began administering the vaccine on Dec. 14.
In Pinellas, 104,837 doses have been administered including 54,215 receiving the first dose and 50,622 completing the two-shot series. Of those who have received at least one shot, more were females, 62,726 and 41,813 males with 298 unknown; and 73,647 were white, 4,005 were Black and 2,800 were Hispanic.
The most vaccine has been administered in Dade County, 231,396 doses, followed by Palm Beach with 224890 and Broward with 200,486 doses. DOH also reported that 67,405 from out-of-state have received the vaccine.
Statewide, the age group receiving the most vaccinations was 65-74 with 391,082 completing the series, followed by ages 75-84 with 226,675 receiving both doses and ages 85 and older with 96,862. Next were ages 55-64, 45-54, 35-44, 25-34 and 16-24.
In Pinellas, 16,423 ages 65-74 have received two doses, 8,859 ages 75-84 and 5,600 ages 85 and older have completed the series.
For more information on vaccinations in Pinellas County, visit https://covid19.pinellascounty.org/vaccines.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html.
Note: All numbers are provisional and subject to change.