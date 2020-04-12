Florida Department of Health reported four more cases of COVID-19 in Pinellas County Sunday night, bringing the total to 455 — that’s only nine more than the number reported last night.
The county’s death toll stands at 13 with five of those deaths reported from April 7-11.
Statewide, the number of cases increased to 19,895 with 461 deaths. Cases in the United States totaled 554,226 with 21,994 deaths. Globally, more than 1.8 million cases have been reported with 113,948 deaths.
Coronavirus cases in Pinellas include 418 Florida residents and 37 non-residents. Most of the cases were men, 52%, and 48% were women. Ages range from 1-98. The median age was 52.
DOH reports that 88 have been hospitalized in Pinellas, which includes residents and non-residents. Local hospitals reported 48% available bed capacity on Sunday night with nearly 43% capacity for adult ICU beds.
“Hospitalizations is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness,” DOH said. “These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. We do not have a figure for that information at this time.”
As of Sunday night, DOH reported that 8,642 people had been tested in Pinellas with 8,179 testing negative. Fourteen tests were inconclusive and results were pending for 51. DOH said 5.3% of test results were coming back as positive.
Most cases in St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo
DOH provided updated and revised information on the city of residence for 416 of the cases in Pinellas on Sunday night. St. Petersburg, Clearwater and Largo are still the county’s hot spots. St. Petersburg has the most cases with 124, another 98 are Clearwater residents, 55 from Largo, 28 from Palm Harbor, 24 from Seminole, 22 from Tarpon Springs, 16 from Dunedin, nine from Pinellas Park, eight from Clearwater Beach, six from Safety Harbor, five from Oldsmar, three each from Belleair, Indian Rocks Beach and Gulfport, two each from Bay Pines, Belleair Bluffs and Madeira Beach, and one each from Belleair Beach, Kenneth City, North Redington Beach, Crystal Beach, Treasure Island and South Pasadena.
Nineteen cases were reported in long-term care facilities.
Five deaths reported this week
The county’s death toll remains at 13 and includes five reported just this week. DOH reported the death of a 74-year-old man on Saturday night, which was not travel-related.
Two deaths were reported April 10, a 78-year-old woman who had traveled to Washington, D.C. and in Florida, and a 75-year-old man who had traveled to New York.
DOH reported the death of a 56-year-old woman on April 8 and a 76-year-old woman on April 7. Neither was travel-related.
The county’s first death attributed to coronavirus reported on March 23 was a 52-year-old male. He had traveled to Bulgaria, Germany and Utah. The county’s second travel-related death was an 82-year-old man who had traveled to Ohio and in Florida.
The six other deaths were not travel-related and include two women: a 40-year-old, the youngest victim so far, and an 83-year-old. The rest were men, ages 85, 67, 64 and 58.
Pinellas County extended its local state of emergency and “safer at home” order for another seven days, effective April 10-17. The county also passed a resolution April 2 closing all nonessential businesses.
The county Emergency Operations Center is working at a Level 1 virtual activation.
Visit www.pinellascounty.org/emergency/covid19/default.htm for more information.
State cases number more than 19,500
The number of confirmed cases in Florida residents was up to 19,337 on Sunday night. Another 558 cases were reported in non-residents, bringing the state’s total to 19,895 — 548 more than the number reported this morning and 909 more than the number reported on Saturday night.
The number of deaths in Florida increased to 461, which is nine more than the number reported on Sunday morning. DOH reports that 2,672 have been hospitalized statewide.
DOH reported on Sunday night that 185,520 had been tested statewide with 165,008 testing negative. DOH says 10.7 percent of tests results have been positive.
Of the 19,895 statewide cases, 1,407 were travel-related, 4,207 had contact with a confirmed case, 1,058 had travel and contact with a confirmed case and 12,665 were under investigation.
Florida is under a stay-at-home order that remains in effect until April 30.
National cases top 530,000
According to information from Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, posted at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, cases of coronavirus in the United States were up to 554,226 with 21,994 deaths compared 530,200 with 20,646 deaths reported at 11:30 a.m. The number of global cases increased to 1,840,093 with 113,948 deaths compared to 1,793,224 with 110,052 deaths this morning.
For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov/index.html. If you think you might need to be tested, contact your health provider, or call the state DOH’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-866-779-6121 or the Pinellas County DOH’s hotline at 727-824-6900. Both numbers are open 24/7.
