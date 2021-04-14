Pinellas Commission schedules public hearing on COVID-19 restrictions

LARGO — Pinellas County commissioners voted unanimously April 13 to schedule a public hearing on an ordinance requiring that face coverings be worn inside indoor public places and other restrictions intended to slow community spread of COVID-19.
The also voted unanimously to extend the local state of emergency until April 23.
The public hearing will be held Tuesday, May 11. The meeting will begin a 9:30 a.m. in the Magnolia Room at the Pinellas County Cooperative Extension, 12520 Ulmerton Road in Largo. The meeting also will take place virtually and public comments will be taken virtually via the Zoom conferencing platform. Pre-registration is required to comment virtually. For more information, visit www.pinellascounty.org/BCC_Participation.htm.
Before the vote, commissioners listened to an update from staff on the latest COVID-19 information.
Dr. Ulyee Choe, director of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas, said the latest trend showed an increase in the number of cases and percent positive from test results. The seven-day rolling average for cases is up to 259 compared to 169 at the beginning of March. The average of positive tests is up to 6.8% an increase from 4.5% last month.
The death toll was up to 1,569 as of April 13. Choe said COVID-19 was now the third leading cause of death in the United States after heart disease and cancer.
He reported that hospitalizations were on the rise, especially among young people. But hospitals were not overwhelmed. Dr. Angus Jameson, the medical director at the county’s emergency medical services, reported that staffing was a problem at hospitals with delays occurring when trying to offload ambulances.
Choe said variants of COVID-19 were a factor, especially the UK variant, which was now the dominant strain in Florida. The UK variant is more transmissible, especially to younger people, adding that the vaccine currently was only available to ages 16 and up.
The vaccine effort in Pinellas is going well, he said. Nearly 38% of the county’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, making Pinellas No. 1 among the state’s most populous counties for the percent of the population getting the vaccine, he said.
He said 22.5% had completed the series (either one shot or two). However, he said there was a problem with not everyone getting their second dose as needed to achieve the best protection.
He projected that 50% of the county would be vaccinated by May 25 and May 12 for those ages 18 and up. National experts have said it will take reaching a vaccination level of 70% to 90% to achieve herd immunity.
The county is currently distributing 20,000 vaccines a week at its Department of Health sites. Vaccinations also were ongoing at state-run sites and local pharmacies, Choe said.
He said it was unknown how much effect the halting of the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would have on distribution. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration temporarily halted the use of Johnson & Johnson on April 13 due to a rare blood clot being reported in individuals receiving that vaccine.
Commissioner Kathleen Peters asked why the number of those that had been infected with COVID-19 wasn’t included in the numbers with vaccinations since they would have the antibodies.
Choe said because natural antibodies from having COVID-19 weren’t the same as those from the vaccine. In addition, someone with a mild case would have less.
Commissioner Charlie Justice asked if people who had COVID-19 needed to get vaccinated. Choe said it is recommended that even if you had the virus, you should get vaccinated.
Choe also talked about a March 24 report by Edwin Michael, PhD, and Ken Newcomb, PhD, with the College of Public Health at the University of South Florida titled “Forecasting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in Tampa Bay: impact of interplays between social interventions, vaccination and virus variants.”
He said the report used scenarios to try to project when to relax restrictions, such as wearing face masks and social distancing, and a lot of other variables. He said the key takeaway was if you remove social measures too soon, it could have a huge impact with an increase in cases. The report said the sooner you remove social measures, the higher the potential for a spike.
Staff also presented a report comparing counties that had imposed mask mandates and those that had not. Both had similar patterns of increases and decreases in cases within the same date range. Lastly, staff presented a report by the Florida Department of Health on school districts that required masks and those that did not. It showed those with no mask requirement had a much higher transmission rate of COVID-19 among students.
County Administrator Barry Burton summed things up by saying, there’s a lot of information and a lot of opinions on whether to remove the mask requirement. He told commissioners that more information would be available by May and cautioned that it could take until June for the county to reach a 50% vaccination rate.
Next, the commission heard from nearly 40 members of the public with all but one asking that the commission rescind its ordinance requiring facial coverings. Reasons they gave to end the requirement to “muzzle” the public, included the lack of need, personal freedoms, unconstitutional, unhealthy, anxiety-causing, mistrust of data, divisive and more. They also asked that commissioners stop using the number of cases and positivity rates as the measure to make decisions.
Several speakers quoted what was later termed as misinformation, such as references to masks being required outdoors or to be worn by children. One woman made negative remarks aimed primarily at two commissioners and Choe and was asked to leave. Commission Chair Dave Eggers later apologized for not getting the woman to stop sooner.
After taking a 15-minute break, the commission started its discussion, starting with the options. They reviewed the reasons behind the local state of emergency, which by state law must be extended every seven days to remain in place.
The state of emergency allows the county to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursements for COVID-19 related expenses. It gives the county administrator the power to make decisions, such as purchasing necessary supplies and making budgeting decisions, as well as taking other actions as needed. One example was the order that those planning events where large numbers are expected to submit a safety plan in advance.
County Attorney Jewel White said the ordinance passed June 23, 2020 requiring that face coverings be worn in indoor public places, as well as restrictions for social distancing in restaurants and bars was done to allow the commission to impose civil penalties, instead of criminal ones for not following the law.
She said to rescind it would require a supermajority vote of the commission, or six or seven commissioners finding an immediate need to act. The other way would be to hold a public hearing with public comment. To schedule a public hearing, a notice must be published in advance.
At the May 11 public hearing, commissioners could vote to rescind the ordinance immediately or at a date in the future, perhaps after the end of the school year, or they could decide to amend it or take no action at all.
Commissioner Charlie Justice wants to maintain the protection in the ordinance for employees that says they cannot be fired for wearing a mask. Commissioners agreed there could be other parts they might want to retain, such as requiring customers to be seated to be served at restaurants and bars.
Commissioner Peters, who has championed those wanting to put an end to the ordinance, seemed glad that a public hearing was coming.
“People just want an ending,” she said.
